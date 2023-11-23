Chicken spotted casually riding around on a TTC subway train

It's safe to say that TTC commuters often find themselves in some rather peck-uliar circumstances — as evidenced by the latest subway animal sighting, which seems to have ruffled some feathers.

In a video uploaded to TikTok this week, a reported pet chicken is seen roaming around on the TTC's Line 1 subway outside of its carrier.

According to the original poster, the well-behaved chicken was scooped up by its owners and placed back into a bag before they got off the train.

"That's a big cock-a-doodle-DON'T," TTC spokesperson Stuart Green told blogTO. "We've seen some interesting animals loose on the TTC...crabs, beavers, snakes, pigeons, but this may be a first."

Back in 2016, one of Toronto's unofficial mascots, a raccoon, was spotted trying to hitch a ride on a train at Spadina Station during the peak of the morning rush hour.

It's not exactly clear how the relatively unfazed bandit-eyed fare-dodger made it onto the train, before it disappeared into the subway tunnel and caused service to be delayed.

A raccoon took a ride on the #TTC subway this morning https://t.co/sjSP6o4qUD pic.twitter.com/evAq7ebf1L — blogTO (@blogTO) February 2, 2016

"By roaming free, this creature is clearly running a-fowl of our bylaw," Green said of the unexpected chicken customer. "We'd remind people that pets/animals need to be secured on leashes or in carriers."

According to the TTC's official policy, leashed dogs or pets secured in an enclosed container are welcome to travel on the TTC during weekends and weekday off-peak periods — that is before 6:30 a.m., 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and after 7 p.m.

While Service Animals may accompany passengers at any time, pet chickens are definitely not an egg-ception to the rule.