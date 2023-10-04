What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday 2023 in Toronto

What's open on Thanksgiving Monday 2023 in Toronto is a bit of a mixed bag. While most of the city has the day off, there are some notable exceptions when it comes to shopping centres and attractions.

If you need to do some last-minute turkey day shopping or want to spend the day out with family, let this be your guide on October 9.

Here's what's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday in Toronto.

General

Closed

Banks

Government offices

Libraries

Post offices

Open

The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule

GO Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule

Select Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations.

Food and Drink

Closed

It's worth calling ahead to restaurants and bars before heading out — many already consider Monday a day off.

LCBO

The Beer Store

Most major grocery chains will be closed on Thanksgiving Monday with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

Open

If you're planning to visit other spots, make sure to call ahead to confirm the hours.

Malls

Closed

Bayview Village Shops

CF Fairview Mall

CF Sherway Gardens

Dufferin Mall

Scarborough Town Centre

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Open

Attractions



Closed

Bata Shoe Museum

Canada's Wonderland

MOCA

Stackt

Open