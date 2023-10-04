City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday 2023 in Toronto

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
What's open on Thanksgiving Monday 2023 in Toronto is a bit of a mixed bag. While most of the city has the day off, there are some notable exceptions when it comes to shopping centres and attractions.

If you need to do some last-minute turkey day shopping or want to spend the day out with family, let this be your guide on October 9. 

Here's what's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday in Toronto.

General 
Closed 
  • Banks 
  • Government offices
  • Libraries 
  • Post offices 
Open 
  • The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule 
  • GO Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule 
  • Select Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations.

Locations of Summerhill Market will be open for all of your shopping needs on Monday. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Food and Drink 
Closed
  • It's worth calling ahead to restaurants and bars before heading out — many already consider Monday a day off. 
  • LCBO
  • The Beer Store
  • Most major grocery chains will be closed on Thanksgiving Monday with a few confirmed exceptions listed below. 
Open

If you're planning to visit other spots, make sure to call ahead to confirm the hours.

The Eaton Centre will remain open on October 9. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Malls 
Closed
  • Bayview Village Shops 
  • CF Fairview Mall 
  • CF Sherway Gardens 
  • Dufferin Mall 
  • Scarborough Town Centre 
  • Yorkdale Shopping Centre 
Open

The Aga Khan Museum is one of the many attractions you can visit on Monday. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Attractions
 
Closed
  • Bata Shoe Museum
  • Canada's Wonderland
  • MOCA
  • Stackt 
Open
Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Summerhill Market
