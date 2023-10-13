Wild video shows violent police takedown of motorcycle driver in Toronto

A Toronto motorcycle driver has posted a video of a police takedown that occurred this past summer, where officers tackled the man off his motorcycle and accused him of operating a stolen motor vehicle.

Instagram user kawikawier shared several videos of the police takedown at the intersection of York and Bremner, where police can be seen charging towards his motorcycle from the rear, tackling him to the ground, and stating that he is being placed under arrest for driving a stolen vehicle.

Within seconds of the surprise takedown, the dashcam drops to the ground, and the driver can be heard groaning in pain as police restrain him and place him under arrest.

A caption on one of the Instagram clips claims that one of the officers was trying to "break my wrist while two of them [are] on me and I'm getting chocked [sic] under helmet 😡keeps saying stolen motorcycle."

The Instagram user claims that the bike was not actually stolen, though seems to admit that the bright red motorcycle jacket seen in the clips was not legally acquired.

According to the Toronto Police, the incident captured on video occurred on August 26, but had been brewing for at least a month before the dramatic takedown was recorded.

Police tell blogTO that, "On July 26, 2023, an officer observed the accused driving a motorcycle dangerously in the downtown core, weaving in and out of traffic. The licence plate on the motorcycle came back as stolen."

On Saturday, August 12 at a corner of Yonge and Dundas an "officer observed the motorcyclist proceed thru the busy pedestrian intersection on a red light, driving thru a high volume of pedestrians who were walking in the middle of the intersection."

Laura Brabant of the Toronto Police explains that at the time of the Yonge and Dundas sighting "the officer did not pursue the motorcycle out of interest for public safety."

Brabant says that on Sat, August 26, police caught up with the motorcyclist, who was arrested in the events now circulating on social media.

Police confirm that Amir Hooshyar, 39, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with a slew of offences, including proceeding through a red light, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Motor vehicle theft is conspicuously absent from the list of charges, however, Brabant has clarified that "the possession of property obtained by crime charge is for stolen plates."

Hooshyar attended court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on August 27.