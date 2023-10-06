Here's what you need to know to get around Toronto this Thanksgiving long weekend
Whether you're heading out of town for this Thanksgiving long weekend or staying in the city, it is set to be bustling and congested in and around Toronto, with road closures, TTC disruptions and events clogging things up, as usual.
Track work between Spadina and St. Andrew Stations will necessitate the closure of a portion of the Line 1 Yonge-University Subway. Service between the two points will end a bit early at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, October 6, and the closure will continue through all of Saturday, October 7.
While shuttle buses will supplememt service on Friday night, due to traffic concerns, the TTC will instead be increasing the frequency of vehicles on streetcar routes such as the 510 Spadina, 506 Carlton, 505 Dundas, 501 Queen and 504 King so people can better bypass the area.
Also, Line 1 subway service between King and Osgoode Stations will open late, by 11 a.m., on Sunday, October 8, again due to track work. Shuttle buses will run in lieu and, unlike in the case of the above closure, the impacted stations will remain open for loading PRESTO cards and other services.
As far as diversions and other impediments are concerned:
On the plus side, GO Transit is boosting service on the Kitchener line on October 7 and 15 for students travelling to and from T.O. for reading week.
Various infrastructure projects will affect the usability of roads across the city in the coming days and could cause delays:
Thankfully, there are no significant road closures on deck for festivals, parades or other events, though there are plenty of things going on in the city — among them, Toronto Oktoberfest at Garrison Common, Drake & 21 Savage at Scotiabank Arena, Pumpkin Fest at Downsview Park — so expect crowds and slow traffic in some areas, especially on the holiday Monday.
Given the nice weather, those heading to attractions such as the Toronto Islands should anticipate long lineups, as is the case every long weekend. The same can be said for anyone trekking up north to cottage country.
Whether you're driving, cycling, taking transit or walking, keep up with current road closures and hazards via the City of Toronto website, and transit issues via the TTC Service Alerts X account. Closures and other incidents hindering local highway traffic is available via Ontario 511.
