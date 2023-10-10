Toronto Humane Society raises alarm on families surrendering pets

Families in Toronto are choosing whether to feed their kids or provide for their pets, forcing some people with no option but to surrender their animals to a shelter.



The Toronto Humane Society is raising the alarm urgently asking for help as families struggle to care for their pets.



"The crisis has passed the tipping point," Phil Nichols, interim chief executive officer and chief operating officer told blogTO. "It is something we have been tracking and following for a number of years."



It has seen an increase in demand for service and support far beyond the organization's capacity and is asking for families to keep their pets and for those who can, to donate funds to the society.



"You can be a lifeline for both pets and their families in our community," said Nichols. "Your contribution ensures that families will not have to make the heart-wrenching decision to give up their beloved pets during times of crisis."



A person on X (formerly Twitter) shared their thoughts on how the pandemic and the price of food make it hard to have a pet.

People weren't expecting pandemic and freaking pandemic food pricing. Pet food has probably increased the most and its consistent it goes up every week with all other prices rising maybe just can't afford now. Dont judge prob hardest decision ever😢 — R.T. (@TsuyukiRauni) October 6, 2023

The society, which has been around for 135 years, launched a four-part series called Toronto In Crisis, highlighting how the high cost of housing and pet care are affecting families and, at times giving up pets.



"Sheltering as an industry has historically focused on what populations are looking like in buildings, what animals need homes and finding adoptions, which is still a present and troubling concern, but what we wanted to do as an organization is try to investigate what is causing that," said Nichols.



"What is at the root cause leading to somebody needing to give up a member of their family and have their bond broken."



He said economic conditions like high inflation, the price of groceries and affordable housing have exacerbated the problem.



The shelter offers a foster care program where 80 per cent of pets placed in care are reunited with families when their owners are financially stable again.



A food bank and supply program is available for families in need of assistance.