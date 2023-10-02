City
Everyone was complaining about terrible TTC service this weekend

Toronto was buzzing this past weekend amid a last blast of summer weather, which unfortunately coincided with several overlapping road and transit closures that made for particularly unpleasant travel conditions on the TTC.

Transit users took to social media over the weekend to voice their frustrations about a perceived lack of TTC service relative to the high demands of a warm, sunny weekend.

Photos of commuters attempting to pack their way onto sardine-can-like streetcars have stirred up (more) anger directed at the TTC.

Almost every TTC rider has experienced some level of bunching, where frustrated passengers will wait at a stop for long stretches only to encounter a procession of closely spaced streetcars/buses.

Multiple X users reported issues on the 505 Dundas route on Saturday and Sunday.

One commenter argues that the blame doesn't fall squarely on the TTC, stating that "Cities own the roads and the traffic lights. Cities have the powers to change how road space is used, how priority is managed, not transit agencies."

However, transit blogger Steve Munro called out this argument as a "BS excuse" in a reply.

Munro backed up his claim that traffic signal priority would be of little help to the TTC with a detailed graph shared via X on Monday morning.

While the public is not accepting excuses at face value, the TTC did indeed have multiple closures planned for the weekend that were publicized well in advance.

The most notable was a full weekend closure along a section of the Line 1 Yonge-University subway spanning between St. Clair West and Sheppard West.

Bunching noted on Dundas occurred amid a diversion of the 505 route, where streetcar service was halted on Queen St. E. between Broadview and the Neville Park Loop.

The latest round of complaints about inadequate public transportation service in Toronto comes just days after Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster stated that the transit agency was still unable to offer a timeline for the opening of the long-overdue Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

Lead photo by

JMT Photography and Media/Shutterstock
