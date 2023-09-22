Toronto to kick off October with unusually warm summerlike weather

While you've probably already traded your shorts for cozy sweaters and lemonades for pumpkin spice lattes, the summer-like weather conditions in Toronto are not ceasing anytime soon.

According to The Weather Network's 14-day forecast, the city can expect some uncharacteristically warm temperatures to take over as we transition into October.

On Sunday, Oct. 1, the new month is set to kick off with a high of 23 C and a nighttime low of 14 C.

While many folks in the city are ready — if not eager — to fully embrace the autumn weather, temperatures will remain warm throughout most of October's first week.

From Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, daytime highs will hover between 21 C to 22 C. On Wednesday, temperatures will start to heat up with a high of 24 C and a mild nighttime low of 16 C.

Based on the weather agency's data from 2000 to 2023, historical monthly averages in October have hovered between a seasonal range of 8 C and 15 C in Toronto.

While the first week of October is still forecasted to feel like the end of summer, Canadians can still expect a "fickle fall," according to The Weather Network's chief meteorologist, Chris Scott.

Ontario is still expected to see a harsh push of cold air sometime in October, with more moderate temperatures taking over as we head into winter.

"This narrative of this fall is that we'll see this cold push in the middle of the season and then moderating towards the end," Scott explained in an interview with the Canadian Press.