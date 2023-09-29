It's going to be absolutely brutal trying to get around Toronto this weekend
Toronto is gearing up for a breathtaking early fall weekend, and though we say it almost every weekend, it's true: the coming days are set to be hellish for anyone trying to navigate the city given all of the road closures, TTC service disruptions, and events that are scheduled.
Here's what you need to know before you head out, especially if you're driving.
A section of the Line 1 Yonge-University subway will be shuttered for track work this weekend, with shuttle buses set to operate between St. Clair West and Sheppard West stations from early Saturday, September 30 to 6 a.m. Monday, October 2.
Yorkdale and Glencairn Stations will be entirely closed during these times as a result.
An earlier plan to close Spadina to St. Andrew stations on the same line in the coming days has been cancelled.
A number of streetcar routes are also being altered due to construction, including:
Streetcar track replacement, subway station construction, and other work continues to fully or partially block roads across the city, slowing down traffic:
This weekend is one of the first in recent memory where there are no significant road closures due to parades, festivals, marathons or other events.
But, there are still a ton of things drawing crowds to the city in the coming days, including National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Saturday, September 30. A concert in honour of the day is taking place at Koerner Hall on Friday, September 29, while Nathan Phillips Square will host a legacy gathering full of Indigenous vendors across Friday and Saturday.
There's also the Aaniin Retail Inc. Truth and Reconciliation Event at Stackt Market and an Urban Makers Market at Parkdale Hall, both on Saturday, as well as a Mac Ayres concert at the Danforth Music Hall and an evening of Indigenous music at the Aga Khan Museum that same night.
The Fall Home Show and Toronto Vintage Clothing Show are also running this weekend at Exhibition Place, and Nas & Wu-Tang Clan are performing at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday.
The Toronto Blue Jays are also scheduled to play home games every night from now until Sunday, so people should expect the usual congestion around the Rogers Centre.
Residents should check the list of hundreds of road closures and hazards on the City of Toronto website, and keep an eye on the TTC Service Alerts X account for any transit issues that may hinder their journey.
Meanwhile, closures and other incidents on local highways can be found via Ontario 511.
