Things to do in toronto this weekend

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Things to do in Toronto this weekend include honouring National Day of Truth and Reconciliation at Nathan Phillips Square, experiencing a terrifying ghostly experience at a Victorian mansion, and jamming out at a hip-hop concert

Here's our roundup of things to do in Toronto this weekend. For more ideas, check out our previous roundup for the week, and be sure to head over to our events section for complete listings.

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Commemorate Truth & Reconciliation
      September 29
      Commemorate Truth & Reconciliation
      Head on over to Koerner Hall for a day of reflection and music as Indigenous artists perform traditional drum and dance routines in honour of those affected by residential schools.
      Koerner Hall
    • Indigenous Legacy Gathering
      September 29-30
      Indigenous Legacy Gathering
      Nathan Philips Square will be home to a plethora of arts and activities organized by local Indigenous vendors, giving you the chance to check out handmade art, join a tipi-making workshop, and watch cultural performances at this two-day event celebrating the diversity of Indigenous people's culture and traditions.
      Nathan Phillips Square
    • The Isabella Street Seance
      September 29 - November 26
      The Isabella Street Seance
      Visit one of Toronto's last remaining Victorian mansions for a bone-chilling seance experience, just in time for spooky season. Based on the building's 130-year history, the two-hour event will be the last chance to explore the historical building before its tear-down later this year.
      640 Church Street
    • Urban Makers Market
      September 30
      Urban Makers Market
      Swing by Parkdale if you're in the mood for shopping, sips, and bites — this market's got it all. You can browse the artisan's wares, take in some live music, and maybe snag a swag bag (and admission's totally free).
      The Parkdale Hall
    • Aaniin Retail Inc.'s Truth and Reconciliation Event
      September 30
      Aaniin Retail Inc.'s Truth and Reconciliation Event
      Aaniin Retail Inc. is back with its annual Truth and Reconciliation Day event, where you'll get to explore works by Indigenous designers, immerse yourself in captivating performances, and savour delicious snacks from the marketplace. Don't forget to show your support for aaniin by grabbing an orange shirt online or at the event.
      Stackt Market
    • Mac Ayres
      September 30
      Mac Ayres
      Make your way to the east end for a night of R&B as American singer-songwriter Mac Ayres graces the Danforth Music Hall stage as part of his Comfortable Enough Tour.
      The Danforth Music Hall
    • ᐸᐊᐧᑲᐣ | pawākan | dream spirit
      September 30
      ᐸᐊᐧᑲᐣ | pawākan | dream spirit
      The Aga Khan Museum, built on Indigenous land, will host Moe Clark and other acclaimed Indigenous musicians and artists to commemorate the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation with an intimate evening of music and reflection.
      Aga Khan Museum
    • Fall Home Show
      September 30 - October 1
      Fall Home Show
      The Fall Home Show is back and here to help you embrace the fall season. You'll be able to paint your own pumpkin at a workshop, listen to home decor experts give out their best tips, and shop from over 250 home and lifestyle vendors.
      Enercare Centre
    • Toronto Vintage Clothing Show
      September 30 - October 1
      Toronto Vintage Clothing Show
      As Canada's largest vintage clothing sale, it's the perfect place to find your next wardrobe fave. With over 130 vintage clothing vendors (not to mention racks of treasures waiting to be uncovered), there's a pretty good chance you'll find something to tickle your fancy.
      Exhibition Place
    • Nas & Wu-Tang Clan
      October 1
      Nas & Wu-Tang Clan
      Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are joining forces and bringing down the house at Scotiabank Arena for an unforgettable night of music as part of their electrifying NY State of Mind Tour.
      Scotiabank Arena
