Here are all the road closures impacting travel around Toronto this weekend

It may be the first weekend of the season that temperatures feel below freezing in Toronto, but as usual, there's an array of major events, construction and more that could make getting around the city a hassle in the coming days.

Drivers may want to avoid the following areas in light of infrastructure work.

The corner of York and Adelaide Streets will remain fully blocked off until mid-December for TTC construction

Queen St. W between Bay and Victoria Streets is closed for construction of the new Ontario Line stop

Broadview Ave. from Danforth Ave. to Pretoria is closed for TTC track work

Multiple lanes of the Don Valley Parkway in both directions around Don Mills are being occupied for bridge rehabilitation from 10 p.m. on Friday, October 20 until 5 a.m. on Saturday, Octber 21

The left lane on Lake Shore Blvd. W will be blocked at Lower Simcoe, and an eastbound left lane and curb lane at Spadina Ave. for the installation of Miovision traffic data collection cameras

One lane of Lake Shore Blvd. W. between Newfoundland and Spadina in each direction will be occupied for a cable chamber inspection

One westbound lane of Lake Shore Blvd. W. between Rees and Spadina is blocked for a shaft and tunnel project

One westbound lane of Lake Shore Blvd. E. between Parliament and Cherry, and at the Don Roadway, is blocked for the installation of a gas main

Two westbound lanes of Lake Shore Blvd. E. between Cherry and Carlaw are occupied for work on the Don River Bridge

The Dufferin Street Bridge continues to be fully blocked off for emergency repairs

More than 100 more minor road closures and other hazards can be found on the City of Toronto website.

There are also a whopping 49 different closures taking place on Ontario highways due to various projects this weekend, including on Highway 400, Highway 401, Highway 427 and the QEW.

Main pain points in the the city include select lane closures in the following areas.

Between Highway 401 and Sheppard Ave., and also between Finch Ave. and Highway 7, both on Highway 400

Between Bayview and Warden Aves., Highway 400 and Morningside Ave., Meadowvale Ave. and Port Union Rd., Neilson Rd. and Morningside Ave., Keele St. and Avenue Rd., and Kipling and Islington Aves., all on Highway 401

Around Highway 427 and also around Allen Road on Highway 401

Highway 400 southbound off-ramp from the 401

A handful of other on- and off-ramps will also be closed.

Eastbound 401 off-ramp at Brimley Rd. until 5 a.m. on Saturday, October 21

Eastbound and Westbound 401 off-ramps at Kennedy Rd., also until 5 a.m. on the 21st

Eastbound 401 off-ramp at Avenue Rd. until 5 a.m. on Sunday, October 22

Westbound 401 off-ramp at Keele St., also until 5 a.m. on the 22nd

Eastbound QEW at West Mall/Evans Ave. until 5:30 a.m. on Monday, October 23

Eastbound 401 off-ramp and westbound on-ramp at Dixon Road/Martin Grove Road until 7 a.m. on Monday, December 4

Westbound 401 on-ramp at Allen Road until 6 a.m. on Friday, December 15

All partial and full closures of Ontario highways can be found via 511.

As far as events that will potentially cause congestion, Chromeo is playing the Danforth Music Hall Friday and Saturday nights, Polyphia is playing at History on Saturday, and Shania Twain is performing at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday.