Temperatures will feel below freezing in Toronto this week as first blast of winter arrives

You might want to dig out your thick winter jacket from storage this week, because temperatures in Toronto are due to feel below freezing as the first blast of winter-like weather arrives.

It's been a relatively mild fall season so far, with daytime highs hovering around the 15 C range for the most part, however, all that is set to change this upcoming weekend.

According to The Weather Network's seven-day overnight forecast, Toronto will see a daytime of 15 C and nighttime low of 7 C on Friday, in line with the same weather we've been seeing the past few weeks.

On Saturday, temperatures will slowly start to dip at night when it'll feel like 3 C, but the day will still remain on the warmer side with a high of 14 C.

Sunday is when temperatures will really get chilly, with The Weather Network forecasting that the nighttime low will actually feel below freezing at -2 C, marking the first time we'll feel sub-zero temperatures this season.

The cold plunge will be relatively short-lived, as temperatures will rise once again on Monday, when Toronto is forecasted to get a daytime high of 12 C.

Mild to warmer temperatures are expected to continue through the rest of the week, with a daytime high of 15 C on Tuesday and 17 C on Wednesday.

The shift to winter-like weather is line with the agency's "fickle fall" forecast, which predicted that bone-chilling temperatures would arrive in October in advance of the winter season.