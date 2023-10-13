All the weekend road closures you need to know about before heading out in Toronto

As the chilly weather settles in, there's a bevy of fall events to attend in and around Toronto, some of which will inevitably mean road closures and added congestion this weekend.

The City is also still wrapping up a number of projects before the end of a hectic construction season, so anyone traversing the area by car, bike, or transit in the coming days should anticipate a few hiccups and detours.

Road closures for major events

The Toronto Waterfront Marathon is taking place on Sunday, October 15, which will necessitate the closure of a number of streets in the downtown core from 7 a.m. Saturday until 9 p.m. Sunday:

Bay St. from Dundas St. W. to Queen St. W.

Hagerman St. from Elizabeth St. to Bay St.

Elizabeth St. from Dundas St. W. to Hagerman St.

James St. from Albert St. to Queen St. W.

Albert St. from Bay St. to James St.

Lake Shore Blvd between Windermere and Bathurst will also be closed Sunday from 6 a.m. until 1 p.m for the event, with the exception of a few entrance points for access to Ontario Place, Coronation Park, the Boulevard Club and the Royal Canadian Legion.

The Jameson Avenue on and off-ramps, British Columbia Drive on-ramp and Yonge Street/Bay Street off-ramp from Lake Shore will also be shuttered for a portion of Sunday, along with other ramp restrictions listed on the Toronto Police Service website. The Jarvis Street on-ramp is also closed for construction.

Other big ticket events happening this weekend include a Leafs Game at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday; Metric at The Concert Hall, also Saturday; the Toronto Comic Book Show at the Montecassino Hotel & Event Venue on Sunday; and a motorcycle rally in Port Dover on Friday that is bound to bring some riders closer to the city.

Public transit disruptions

Unfortunately for commuters, the Lakeshore East GO train is suspended all weekend, with no service from 10 p.m. on Friday, October 13, until Sunday, October 15. Shuttle buses will be operating in lieu between Durham College Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Pickering, and Union Stations.

On Monday, the route will only run between Oshawa and Danforth, with regular service resuming on Tuesday.

The Stouffville GO route is also being adjusted from Saturday through to Monday, with no service to or from Union, only between Mount Joy and Kennedy GO.

For the Toronto Waterfront Marathon on Sunday, a handful TTC routes will also be diverted: 19 Bay, 64 Main, 65 Parliament, 72 Pape, 75 Sherbourne, 80 Queensway, 83 Jones, 92 Woodbine South, 94 Wellesley, 121 Esplanade-River, 202 Cherry Beach, 300 Bloor-Danforth, 307 Bathurst, 320 Yonge, 501 Queen, 503 Kingston Road, 504 King, 505 Dundas, 506 Carlton, 509 Harbourfront, 510 Spadina, and 511 Bathurst.

The TTC noted in a release Thursday that it "is working hard to ensure it has as many alternate options as possible available to its customers on Sunday. Diversion times may vary by route."

Other routes impacted for unrelated reasons include the 505 Dundas, the 29/329 Dufferin, and the 512 St. Clair streetcar, which is being replaced with buses for the next year. The 501 Queen is also diverting around the Queen-Yonge intersection, which will be blocked off until at least late 2027 for the construction of a new Ontario Line station.

Ongoing construction

A number of TTC, City, and private construction projects could impact your travel this weekend:

The corner of Yonge and Adelaide is shut down until 11 p.m. on Friday, October 13, for roadwork, while the corner of York and Adelaide will remain fully blocked off until mid-December for TTC construction

The Dufferin Street Bridge continues to be fully blocked off for emergency repairs

Queen St. W between Bay and Victoria Streets is closed for construction of the new Ontario Line stop

Broadview Ave. between Gerrard St. E. and Danforth Ave. is still limited to one northbound lane with no southbound traffic due to TTC track replacement, while the corner of Broadview and Danforth (to Pretoria) is likewise barred.

One lane in each direction at Kingston Rd. and Lawrence Ave. is closed for construction

Southbound Bayview Ave. between Rosedale Valley Rd. and River St. is closed each night for roadwork

One lane of Yonge Street heading north between Wellington and King is closed for a TTC project

Military Trail between Ellesmere Rd. and Highcastle Rd. is blocked off for road rehabilitation

Multiple lanes of the Don Valley Parkway in both directions around Don Mills are being occupied for bridge rehabilitation

One eastbound lane of Lakeshore Blvd. W will be blocked at Lower Simcoe and at Spadina Ave. for the installation of Miovision traffic data collection cameras

One westbound lane of Lake Shore Blvd. W. between Rees and Spadina is blocked for a shaft and tunnel project

Two westbound lanes of Lake Shore Blvd. E. between Cherry and Carlaw are occupied for work on the Don River Bridge

Multiple lane closures on portions of Highway 400, Highway 401, and Highway 427 in and around the city

Before heading out, always check road closures and other hazards on the City of Toronto website, as well as transit updates via the TTC Service Alerts and GO Transit X accounts.

Closures and other incidents affecting GTA's highways are also available via Ontario 511.