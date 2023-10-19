Ontario's most famous pig has just died and no you can't eat her

People worldwide are mourning the loss of a social media icon who passed away this week, and who happens to have lived her life in Ontario — and no, it's not a human.

Esther the Wonder Pig has long captivated audiences with her hilarious costumes and heart-warming antics, amassing more than 579,000 Instagram followers since she was adopted in 2012.

Sold as a "micro pig," Esther quickly grew far past any expectations — but her two dads, Steve and Derek, kept her anyways, eventually relocating the growing Esther to a farm sanctuary in Campbellville, Ontario, just under an hour from Toronto.

As Esther ballooned in size — eventually reaching 600 pounds — so did her stardom. With the motto "peace, love, Esther," the personable farm animal helped to share some important messages along with the general joy her posts spread, prompting people to think harder about what they put on their plates.

"Esther is special to us, but she's exactly the same as all of her brothers and sisters who are not so lucky to be loved. All pigs are loving, intelligent and compassionate animals and they deserve better than the brutal life they are born into," Esther's parents write on her website.

"Please consider leading a cruelty-free and compassionate lifestyle for yourself, and for all the Esthers out there in the world."

Unfortunately, the upbeat and quirky tone of Esther's Instagram account was interrupted by a post earlier this week that informed fans her health was in decline, noting that though she was stable and comfortable, "there are some concerns that need to be considered and discussed."

Then, on Wednesday, the account announced Esther's shocking passing in an update that has garnered a staggering 112k likes and 19.5k comments in just 20 hours.

"There's no easy way to say this, but the day we all wished would never come has arrived. Esther has passed away," the caption of the post, which shows a photo of Esther being comforted by one of her dads, reads.

"Even though Esther is no longer physically with us, her memory and legacy will live forever. Esther is immortal, and we will continue to show the world that all animals deserve to be loved just like she was. Sending love and happy thoughts to each and every one of you."

Of course, so many who have been following the hog's journey for years are devastated to hear of her sudden passing. But, she will live on at the Happily Ever Esther Farm Sanctuary, across social media, and in the minds of those who knew of her when they make their hopefully compassionate food choices.