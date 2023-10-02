City
lower sherbourne street toronto

Busy Toronto street is suddenly closing for 6 months and people are angry

A Metrolinx construction project will soon bring disruptions to Lower Sherbourne Street north of Lake Shore Boulevard East, and closures are expected to remain in place until spring 2024

The transit agency will be shutting down a section of the congested street to enable work for the GO Rail Expansion On-Corridor Works project, which involves the relocation of hydro utility infrastructure.

As part of the project, a section of the watermain servicing Lower Sherbourne Street is being moved to accommodate space for the relocation of Hydro One utilities. 

For motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians, this means road closures, cuts, gridlocked traffic conditions, restricted access to and from the downtown core, and increased noise throughout the six-month-long construction project. 

The first stage of the project, which is expected to take approximately three months, brings restrictions to Lower Sherbourne's northbound traffic lane, northbound cycle track, and east sidewalk from the north side of the Sherbourne Street Bridge to Lake Shore Boulevard East. 

Stage two of the construction — expected to take between one to two months — brings restrictions to the southbound traffic lane, southbound cycle track, and west sidewalk north of the Sherbourne Street Bridge leading to the Esplanade Transformer Station. 

During this phase, southbound traffic will be diverted into the existing northbound lane, and additional details related to the project's scope will be provided closer to the start date. 

According to a construction notice sign recently posted on Lower Sherbourne Street, closures are expected to remain in place from Sept. 27 to March 29, 2024. 

