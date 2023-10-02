Busy Toronto street is suddenly closing for 6 months and people are angry

A Metrolinx construction project will soon bring disruptions to Lower Sherbourne Street north of Lake Shore Boulevard East, and closures are expected to remain in place until spring 2024.

The transit agency will be shutting down a section of the congested street to enable work for the GO Rail Expansion On-Corridor Works project, which involves the relocation of hydro utility infrastructure.

The Lower Sherbourne bike lane is now closed north of Sherbourne until March 2024? WTAF. This might just wrap it up for me. This city hates cycling. Hates it. pic.twitter.com/4mNqhQH0Yr — Dave Edwards (@DaveLikesBikes) September 30, 2023

As part of the project, a section of the watermain servicing Lower Sherbourne Street is being moved to accommodate space for the relocation of Hydro One utilities.

For motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians, this means road closures, cuts, gridlocked traffic conditions, restricted access to and from the downtown core, and increased noise throughout the six-month-long construction project.

Could this be @Metrolinx work on the Union Station Rail Corridor? Might explain the lack of city contracts. pic.twitter.com/kJw9EKM6ZJ — Ben (69% Government Funded) Singer (@benFsinger) September 30, 2023

The first stage of the project, which is expected to take approximately three months, brings restrictions to Lower Sherbourne's northbound traffic lane, northbound cycle track, and east sidewalk from the north side of the Sherbourne Street Bridge to Lake Shore Boulevard East.

Stage two of the construction — expected to take between one to two months — brings restrictions to the southbound traffic lane, southbound cycle track, and west sidewalk north of the Sherbourne Street Bridge leading to the Esplanade Transformer Station.

I suppose the alternative would be to use Cherry (which was closed last night for an event). I think there was a sign telling drivers to use Jarvis. Honestly, I'm at a loss. Every day the city shuts down another major bike route and provides no alternative. — Dave Edwards (@DaveLikesBikes) September 30, 2023

During this phase, southbound traffic will be diverted into the existing northbound lane, and additional details related to the project's scope will be provided closer to the start date.

According to a construction notice sign recently posted on Lower Sherbourne Street, closures are expected to remain in place from Sept. 27 to March 29, 2024.