Here's a guide on setting your kids up to be successful and safe TTC riders

As a mom juggling four energetic kids under ten, riding Toronto's infamous TTC is definitely an adventure. It's like a blend of excitement and caution, the kind that keeps your heart racing while you're on the move.

In a city that's seemingly becoming increasingly desensitized to headlines about violent TTC incidents, my job is now about more than just getting from one place to another — it's about making sure my kids know the ropes when it comes to transit safety.

And thanks to the "kids under 12 ride free" perk that came into place in 2015, we've been "riding the rocket" quite a bit. And as hilarious as it is watching the kids try to mimic surfers as the subway sways, headlines about teens getting stabbed often cast a shadow on our family rides.

Transit safety in Toronto has reached such a boiling point of concern over recent years that it even became a pivotal campaign issue during the city's recent byelection.

During her campaign, now-mayor Olivia Chow placed a significant emphasis on the TTC within her platform, centering her promises around enhancing both safety and convenience by bringing cell service to subways and increasing the presence of crisis teams in TTC stations.

But the ever-increasing reports of random violent incidents on the TTC made me realize that safe transit isn't just a luxury – it's something that every parent in this city thinks about.

The thought of my kids aging into their independence and hopping onto the TTC without me in the next few years has me both thrilled and worried.

In preparation for that day, here is my TTC safety guide for kids as they learn how to navigate our city's transit system responsibly and cautiously.

1. Be Prepared

Part of our TTC ritual involves packing each kid a backpack or fanny pack with all the essentials. From water bottles and snacks to emergency supplies, my kids are ready for the worst-case scenario (getting lost).



Regardless if your child has a phone or has your phone number memorized, it's a good idea to keep a list of emergency contacts and any emergency health notes in their bag, just in case.

2. Set Reasonable Goals

Starting out on transit during the calmer hours helps ease everyone into the groove. We're all about exploring mid-day during weekdays or on Sundays when things are less wild.

In all fairness, even the most experienced TTC rider can get flustered during their commute. So unless you have to, maybe hold off on introducing your kids to the stress and frenzy of rush hour.

3. Focus on important routes

Making sure my kids are both familiar with the routes that can lead them home and are able to recognize key transit landmarks (like bus and streetcar stops, as well as our closest subway stations) gives me a dose of confidence.

I'm sorry to fellow TTC commuters who have to listen to our toddler excitedly (and very loudly) announce subway stops in sequence as we approach our destination.

4. Model proper transit practices

While riding the rocket, I try to weave in little lessons about respecting other TTC riders, keeping our eyes peeled, and thinking on our feet. After all, transit safety is largely about staying sharp and being cautious.

5. Get map savvy

Tracking progress on maps and apps gets the kids excited about routes and places, so we like to turn our journeys into mini map-reading adventures.

Identifying destinations, alternative routes, and listening to announcements during TTC trips keeps my kids engaged and develops their geographical understanding of Toronto.

6. Handling emergencies

Making sure my kids can spot potential problems and know who to ask for help in an emergency is a top priority. We regularly chat about staying aware, identifying potentially unsafe situations, and speaking up if something doesn't feel right when riding the TTC.

7. The boarding dance

One of the most stressful parts of riding the subway with my kids is the looming fear of being separated by the doors. Enforcing the importance of staying together and preparing in advance to exit the train definitely makes things smoother.

Don't be shy in asking your fellow TTC commuters to let you on or off first with your minis in tow. Safety first!

8. Create little explorers

Public transit is a key that can unlock a multitude of adventures, allowing your kids to explore beyond the borders of their neighbourhood.

Feed your kids' curiosity and understanding of Toronto by using the TTC to explore, visit the city's coolest spots, and expand your family's geographic bubble for new adventures.