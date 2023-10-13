City
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
alcohol in parks toronto

Everyone is laughing at the changes Toronto just made to its alcohol in parks program

People have been sneakily getting away with drinking in Toronto's green spaces for years, but this summer was the first time bylaws actually permitted residents to imbibe a boozy beverage or two in certain parks as part of a new pilot program.

Of course, many have had thoughts about the policy during its inaugural season, whether it was parkgoers hating on the City's Alcohol in Parks signage or politicians vigorously opposing the whole concept.

And now, changes made to the initiative just this week have prompted more public reaction, namely due to the fact that they come just as our precious few months of warm and sunny park-drinking weather have passed.

City council decided on Thursday to extend the trial, moving its formal end date from the originally-planned October 9, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

"Residents have expressed their appreciation for the pilot program, as they have enjoyed the ability to have a drink with their family and friends. Since we've seen very limited issues, I am asking council's support for an extension," the recently-approved motion reads.

"The reason this is urgent is the pilot expires October 9, and without an extension the rules will revert to their pre-pilot prohibition."

While those who have taken advantage of the program will surely be glad it isn't going away anytime soon, citizens are wondering who the heck will be out drinking in parks during our brutal Canadian winter, and also who is focusing on the idea while there are countless more pressing problems that local government should be spending time on.

The general sentiment on X (formerly Twitter) this morning can be seen in comments like "People who want to drink in the park do it already so stop wasting our money on this B.S." and "Why even bother with this? Just allow it since people will do it anyway, and move on to actual issues."

"This is why they get paid the big bucks," one person quipped about Council's not-so-landmark decision.

For those very select few who may have been worried about getting busted sipping in Bellwoods, Christie Pitts or 25 other T.O. parks — despite the fact officers issued a total of zero tickets for park drinking in 2022 — you can now consume your cans in peace all frigid winter, so long as your local councillor continues to opt into the program.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
