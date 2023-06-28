City
drinking alcohol parks toronto

Here's the list of Toronto parks you might be able to drink at this summer

After years of public pressure, legal alcohol consumption in Toronto parks is finally closer than ever — and these are the sites where you'll potentially be able to responsibly crack open a cold one this summer without any consequences. 

The item — which includes a list of 20 parks recommended to be part of the time-limited Alcohol in Parks pilot program —  is set to be considered by the Economic and Community Development Committee on July 6 before being considered by City Council from July 19 to July 21. 

The pilot program is set to run from Aug. 2 to Oct. 9, 2023, and will be evaulated to assess the impacts to park visitors and the surrounding community. 

The city noted that no tickets were issued for drinking in parks last year, and even with the proposed pilot, existing bylaws regarding the consumption of liquor in parks are still very much in effect. 

Park users must still acquire a permit and license to sell or serve liquor in any park, and cannot consume or possess an open container of liquor in parks that are not included in the pilot. 

The motion proposing the new pilot program was approved by city council on May 12, with 21 councillors voting in favour of the motion. Three councillors, namely Paul Ainslie (Ward 24 Scarborough—Guildwood), Mike Colle (Ward 8 Eglinton—Lawrence), and Stephen Holyday (Ward 2 Etobicoke Centre), voted against the motion. 

The list of recommended parks features sites in only 12 out of 25 wards in the city, due to strict selection criteria that specifically rules out parks situated on the waterfront, citing "public health and safety principles." 

Parks were also chosen for their size, public transit access, high visibility, and accessibility for first responders. 

Here is the full list of parks that will potentially be part of the pilot program: 

  1. Eglinton Park, Ward 8 - Eglinton-Lawrence
  2. Earlscourt, Ward 9 - Davenport
  3. Dufferin Grove Park, Ward 9 - Davenport
  4. Campbell Avenue Playground and Park, Ward 9 - Davenport
  5. Dovercourt Park, Ward 9 - Davenport
  6. Roundhouse Park, Ward 10 - Spadina-Fort York
  7. Trinity Bellwoods Park, Ward 10 - Spadina-Fort York
  8. Christie Pits Park, Ward 11 - University-Rosedale
  9. Queen's Park (110 Wellesley St W), Ward 11 - University-Rosedale
  10. Sir Winston Churchill Park, Ward 12 - Toronto-St. Paul's
  11. Corktown Common, Ward 13 - Toronto Centre
  12. Greenwood Park, Ward 14 - Toronto-Danforth
  13. Riverdale Park East, Ward 14 - Toronto-Danforth
  14. Withrow Park, Ward 14 - Toronto-Danforth
  15. Monarch Park, Ward 14 - Toronto-Danforth
  16. Skymark Park, Ward 17 - Don Valley North
  17. Lee Lifeson Art Park, Ward 18 - Willowdale
  18. East Toronto Athletic Field, Ward 19 - Beaches-East York
  19. Milliken Park, Ward 23 - Scarborough North
  20. Neilson Park – Scarborough, Ward 25 - Scarborough-Rouge Park
