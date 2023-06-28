Here's the list of Toronto parks you might be able to drink at this summer

After years of public pressure, legal alcohol consumption in Toronto parks is finally closer than ever — and these are the sites where you'll potentially be able to responsibly crack open a cold one this summer without any consequences.

The item — which includes a list of 20 parks recommended to be part of the time-limited Alcohol in Parks pilot program — is set to be considered by the Economic and Community Development Committee on July 6 before being considered by City Council from July 19 to July 21.

The pilot program is set to run from Aug. 2 to Oct. 9, 2023, and will be evaulated to assess the impacts to park visitors and the surrounding community.

The city noted that no tickets were issued for drinking in parks last year, and even with the proposed pilot, existing bylaws regarding the consumption of liquor in parks are still very much in effect.

Park users must still acquire a permit and license to sell or serve liquor in any park, and cannot consume or possess an open container of liquor in parks that are not included in the pilot.

The motion proposing the new pilot program was approved by city council on May 12, with 21 councillors voting in favour of the motion. Three councillors, namely Paul Ainslie (Ward 24 Scarborough—Guildwood), Mike Colle (Ward 8 Eglinton—Lawrence), and Stephen Holyday (Ward 2 Etobicoke Centre), voted against the motion.

The list of recommended parks features sites in only 12 out of 25 wards in the city, due to strict selection criteria that specifically rules out parks situated on the waterfront, citing "public health and safety principles."

Parks were also chosen for their size, public transit access, high visibility, and accessibility for first responders.

Here is the full list of parks that will potentially be part of the pilot program: