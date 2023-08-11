Everyone hates Toronto's new alcohol in parks signs

After years of public pressure, Toronto City Council finally approved a pilot program in July to allow people to consume alcohol in 27 designated parks across the city.

The Alcohol in Parks Pilot program officially kicked off on Aug. 2, and while many Toronto residents were thrilled to hear that they could responsibly crack open a cold one this summer without any consequences, others weren't pleased with the bold signs detailing the pilot.

There is no signage necessary. This was such a waste of money and a huge eyesore. pic.twitter.com/H6D4Ak5qSS — kay (@cyclekay) August 11, 2023

Many of the billboard-type signs have already been defaced, leading some to call them an "eyesore," especially when positioned against the natural beauty of the park.

On Thursday, City Councillor for Ward 14 Toronto — Danforth, Paula Fletcher, and City Councillor for Ward 9 Davenport, Alejandra Bravo, shared a joint letter on Twitter that raised concerns about the massive signs.

Councillor Bravo (@BravoDavenport) and I are asking for the large scale Alcohol in Parks signage to be changed to something more appropriate and parks friendly. pic.twitter.com/hLHa3N35AW — Paula Fletcher (@PaulaFletcherTO) August 10, 2023

"We knew when City Council approved this pilot that there would be signage to identify which parks were included in the pilot but are very surprised by the 4 x 6 foot large signs at different locations in our pilot parks. Simply said, they are just too big and unsightly," the letter reads.

"For example, the city’s smoking by-law does not allow smoking within nine metres of any playground. Small unobtrusive signs are posted nearby. Perhaps similar small signs could be used around the playgrounds rather than large billboard type signs?" the councillors suggested.

Respectfully councillor Fletcher the signage is unnecessary. It is infantilizing. — Kaila Hunte (@kailahunte) August 11, 2023

"We have both received letters from residents who support the program but believe these signs are out of proportion with nature of the pilot in their local parks. They appear to encourage drinking by the large Alcohol in Parks title."

Small suggestion: no signage, and just allow alcohol in all parks. Not sure why signs are necessary. — Brandon Mattalo (@BrandonMattalo) August 10, 2023

The letter goes on to ask the city's Parks, Forestry and Recreation division to remove and replace the large signs with appropriately scaled signage in participating parks by Friday, Aug. 18.

The newly-introduced pilot program focuses on reducing restrictions on responsible drinking in parks. All 27 participating parks were chosen using strict selection criteria that specifically ruled out parks situated on the waterfront, and were all confirmed by their respective city councillor.

Parks were also selected based on their size, public transit access, as well as high visibility and accessibility for first responders.

Alcohol consumption is still not permitted in non-pilot parks, and the City would be evaluating the impact of the program through 311 reporting, staff observations from the field, and the results of an online public survey. The findings will be reported to city council in early 2024.

The pilot program is set to run until Monday, Oct. 9.