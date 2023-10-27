Doug Ford might take charge of the Gardiner Expressway's fate and people are worried

Given how Premier Doug Ford has handled the revitalization of Ontario Place and the protection of the Green Belt, it's quite warranted that residents are concerned about the news that he may take Toronto's long-debated Gardiner Expressway under his wing, along with the Don Valley Parkway.

Unnamed sources made the watershed revelation to the Star this week, saying that the idea has been put forward during ongoing talks by a new working group established between both levels of government in an effort to find a better solution to Toronto's financial woes.

According to more than one person close to the chats about what Ford calls "a new deal for Toronto," the Province is "open" to assuming the costs of the repairs and maintenance of both highways (which are currently under the jurisdiction of the City) like it does for 400-series highways like the 400 and the 404.

We need the money but we also don't need Doug Ford screwing up our city further. — slightly cranky (@ephenas) October 27, 2023

This marks a change from its previous stance on the subject, having rejected requests from past mayors as recently as last year.

When proposing the concept in December, then-Mayor John Tory argued that the Gardiner and the DVP are "the only two highways in the province of their magnitude that are owned and operated and paid for by municipality," and that a significant number of drivers aren't Toronto taxpayers, so don't bolster the $16 million per year required for their upkeep.

If Ford did take over the roadways, it would be a major fiscal relief for the city, which is the aim of the whole working group — but it would ostensibly mean the province would be on the hook for the billions Toronto has earmarked for rehabilitation of the aging elevated roadway and rebuilding of its newly-demolished eastern portion.

When Doug thinks about highways you may be sure he’s thinking of privatization — If they are all Fredo, we are all Frodo (@FaganKara) October 27, 2023

But as much as the city could use the financial break, residents discussing the issue online seem to fear Ford would hand the roads off to a private entity, or screw up an otherwise decent idea of tolling the highways and having the money go toward literally anything that could benefit the people of Ontario.

The iconic Gardiner's fate has long been in the air, with some urging the City to turn it into a park, bury it, turn it into a grand boulevard, or leave it be (aside from necessary restorations).