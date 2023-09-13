Two Toronto transit stations just completed major upgrades

A pair of Toronto transit stations have officially completed major upgrade projects, the provincial government announced on Wednesday.

Upgrades to Milliken and Agincourt GO stations on the regional rail network's Stouffville Line are officially complete, part of GO's $13.5 billion expansion project that will introduce all-day, two-way train service at 15-minute intervals — and even faster in certain areas like downtown Toronto.

The Ontario government has completed major upgrades along the Stouffville GO line.



Improvements at Milliken and Agincourt GO stations will support Ontario’s plan to deliver two-way, all-day service across the GO network.



Learn more: https://t.co/wRws23Svtv pic.twitter.com/MmR04jVxuy — Ontario Ministry of Transportation (@ONtransport) September 13, 2023

"These major infrastructure improvements will increase safety and accessibility for customers while supporting future two-way, all-day, 15-minute train service between Toronto and Markham," said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario Minister of Transportation.

We’re investing in better public transit for the people of #Scarborough!



Major infrastructure upgrades at Milliken and Agincourt GO stations on the Stouffville line are now complete.



Learn more: https://t.co/BNd9ItwWFy

#BuildingOntario pic.twitter.com/k5zB2H0tEe — Prabmeet Sarkaria (@PrabSarkaria) September 13, 2023

Changes to Milliken GO Station include a new platform and track to support added train service, as well as upgrades designed to accommodate the increased flow of commuters, including a pair of pedestrian tunnels, and added car and bike lanes along Steeles Avenue.

A pair of new bridges cross the desert of asphalt that is Steeles Avenue, and provides access between Splendid China Mall on the Toronto side of the bridge complex to the parking lot of Pacific Mall to the north in Markham.

Roughly 4.3 kilometres to the south, similar work is now also complete at Agincourt GO Station, including a brand-new station building, added track and new platforms served by pedestrian tunnels.

"The upgrades at Milliken and Agincourt GO prepare the Stouffville corridor for future electrification, and service every 15 minutes or better between Unionville GO and Union Station," said Phil Verster, President and CEO of Metrolinx.

"Together with the work along the Stouffville line - at Unionville GO, the Steeles Avenue grade separation, adding a second track, and new connections to a rapid transit network at East Harbour and Kennedy GO - residents in Toronto and Markham will have more options to get everywhere they need to go in both directions, every day of the week."

Enhanced capacity on the Stouffville Line will allow GO to address future ridership demands and give Scarborough residents an easy link to downtown Toronto.

Aris Babikian, an MPP for Scarborough—Agincourt, claims that "Commuters in Scarborough deserve the same access to reliable public transit as people living in downtown Toronto," despite the former suburb's lower densities and car-centric built form compared to the city centre — a common wedge used by politicians to divide the inner and outer 416.

"Upgrades at Milliken and Agincourt GO stations in Scarborough will provide more frequent GO train service along the Stouffville Line, which is welcome news for residents in my community who rely on public transit to get where they need to go," adds Babikian.

These station upgrades and other work along the Stouffville Line will allow 19 new train trips per day to be added along the route once future two-way, all-day service is offered by 2031.