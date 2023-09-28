Busy Toronto street will be shut down for months and traffic could get hectic

A TTC track replacement project will soon grind traffic to a halt on Adelaide Street between York and Victoria Streets, and disruptions are expected to continue until spring 2024.

The City announced that it will be advancing the next phase of streetcar track replacement along this stretch of Adelaide starting on Monday, October 2. Cyclists and motorists can expect gridlocked traffic conditions in the area to persist for several months.

The upcoming phase of work, starting next week, will see crews begin installation of tracks and work on underground utility vaults at the intersection of Adelaide and York Streets. During this phase of work, traffic through the intersection will be restricted and is expected to last until the end of October.

Traffic restrictions during October will include the closure of northbound traffic on York Street, from King Street West to Adelaide Street West.

Northbound travel from Adelaide Street West onto York Street will remain open during this phase of work, while a single shared eastbound lane will remain open on Adelaide Street West, from York Street to Victoria Street. York Street, from King Street West to Adelaide Street West, will be open to local traffic only.

That initial closure only marks the beginning, and the intersection is set to shut down entirely for the trackwork phase of the project starting on Wednesday, November 1, and lasting until mid-December.

Streets surrounding the intersection will only be open to local traffic during the closure. Pedestrian access will be maintained through the intersection, though motorists and cyclists will be forced to use alternate routes.

The project is predicted to stretch on to spring 2024, when lanes will reopen on Adelaide.

The City warns that "with so much construction taking place in the downtown core, drivers are advised to plan their travel in advance, expect delays, consider taking public transit, cycling or walking and obey signage around work zones for the safety of the work crews."

Trackwork on this stretch is just one element in a broader project to replace streetcar tracks and upgrade critical water, road and cycling infrastructure on Adelaide Street, from Bathurst Street to Parliament Street.

Work on this upgrade began in 2022 with an aim to let the TTC offer improved streetcar service and navigate long-term closures necessary for the Ontario Line subway's construction.

To date, the project has already replaced an over 115-year-old watermain, renewed roadways, reinstated streetcar tracks, improved pedestrian infrastructure, and relocated bike lanes.