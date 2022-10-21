Construction woes are coming for yet another major street in downtown Toronto
Yet another major street in downtown Toronto is about to get completely effed for a while, on account of construction that, while absolutely necessary, will make life a lot more annoying for many people.
The City of Toronto announced on Friday that it would effectively be tearing up Adelaide Street between Bathurst and Parliament in the coming months to "upgrade critical water, road and cycling infrastructure," as well as to reinstate TTC streetcar tracks in advance of another major construction project (the Ontario Line subway).
Work is expected to take place in phases beginning this Monday, October 24, with localized closures between Duncan Street and Bay Street.
This particular round of construction along Adelaide is expected to finish sometime during the spring of 2023, though the city noted in a media release on Friday that this could vary "depending on progress."
"Lanes may re-open during winter months and close again for finishing touches when weather warms," reads the release. "Local businesses in this area will be open as usual and pedestrian access to businesses around the site will be maintained."
Drivers are being asked to avoid travelling through active construction zones on Adelaide, as traffic will be heavily restricted to facilitate the work.
According to the city, sections of the east-west thoroughfare will be reduced where work is taking place to just one lane of shared traffic — as in shared between vehicles and cyclists, which really sucks for the scores of cyclists who use Adelaide's primo bike lanes to commute.
#TrafficAlertTO— City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) October 21, 2022
Beginning Tues, Oct 25 – Adelaide St in stretches from Duncan St to Bay St reduced to one shared lane for construction on water, road, track and cycling infrastructure.
Plan ahead + expect delays.
Details: https://t.co/T5OVOBibv5 pic.twitter.com/EdzEo94Gp7
Sucky as this news may be, the project is actually pretty cool in that everything will be done at once while the street is already torn up — which makes a lot more sense than the practice of shutting down major intersections for track work, only to rip them up again a few years later to install new watermains.
"The project, in coordination with the TTC and Metrolinx, bundles several construction needs on Adelaide Street into one project to complete the work as quickly as possible and minimize prolonged disruption," writes the city.
Contractors are expected to do all of the following on this "bundled" job while parts of Adelaide are out of commission:
In terms of timing for when different sections of the road will be busted and traffic restricted, the city has released the following information:
For the sake of locals living along Adelaide, we should hope that this major construction job is the last one needed along the street for a long, long time.
According to the city, work — which can be incredibly loud – is expected to take place from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m., Monday to Friday, "with work after hours and on weekends as required."
Join the conversation Load comments