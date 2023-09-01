Comedian Theo Von hands out free pizza to fans in Toronto

American stand-up comedian, Theo Von, recently made a nearly two-week stop in Toronto in promotion of his latest tour, Theo Von: Return Of The Rat.

In between cracking jokes and recounting stories to roaring crowds at The Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre and Meridian Hall, the Louisiana-born podcaster found time to graciously hand out slices of pizza to fans.

A photo of the 43-year-old actor with the stack of pizza boxes was uploaded to social media by photographer @onset_toronto on Friday morning.

The saucy slices were from North of Brooklyn Pizzeria, which serves up pies at several locations throughout the city on Queen West, Church Street, and Avenue Road, to name a few.

The comedian has been vocal about his admiration for Canada (and more specifically) Toronto in the past, calling it "the most diverse place you've ever seen."

Comedian Theo Von speaks on the city of Toronto and how diverse it is “If you’re racist you couldn’t even figure out who to hate” pic.twitter.com/PPqBeejfIj — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) March 17, 2023

If you happened to miss any of Von's shows that took place between Aug. 19 and Aug. 31 in Toronto, you can stream two of his Netflix specials — No Offense and Regular People — to make up for lost time.