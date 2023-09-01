City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
theo von toronto

Comedian Theo Von hands out free pizza to fans in Toronto

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

American stand-up comedian, Theo Von, recently made a nearly two-week stop in Toronto in promotion of his latest tour, Theo Von: Return Of The Rat.

In between cracking jokes and recounting stories to roaring crowds at The Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre and Meridian Hall, the Louisiana-born podcaster found time to graciously hand out slices of pizza to fans. 

A photo of the 43-year-old actor with the stack of pizza boxes was uploaded to social media by photographer @onset_toronto on Friday morning. 

The saucy slices were from North of Brooklyn Pizzeria, which serves up pies at several locations throughout the city on Queen West, Church Street, and Avenue Road, to name a few.

The comedian has been vocal about his admiration for Canada (and more specifically) Toronto in the past, calling it "the most diverse place you've ever seen." 

If you happened to miss any of Von's shows that took place between Aug. 19 and Aug. 31 in Toronto, you can stream two of his Netflix specials — No Offense and Regular People — to make up for lost time. 

Lead photo by

@theovon
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Ontario cops troll street racing influencer after impounding his luxury car in viral TikTok

Someone measured the noise levels from the Toronto Air Show

TTC riders angry Toronto is blocking a streetcar line so people can gawk at celebs

Comedian Theo Von hands out free pizza to fans in Toronto

Toronto woman warns others of new scam using children to steal bank card info

120 Canada Revenue Agency staff members fired for claiming CERB payments

CNE is predicting record-breaking crowds to close out summer 2023

High school student visualizes the future of Toronto-area transit