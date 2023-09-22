Road closures and events will make getting around Toronto total chaos this weekend
As we kick off a stunning, action-packed weekend in Toronto — the first one of autumn, no less — residents should keep in mind that trying to navigate around the city in the coming days is going to be absolutely brutal, thanks in large part to road closures caused by Nuit Blanche and a bevy of other large-scale events.
Regardless of your plans, if you're heading out in the downtown core, give yourself some extra time to navigate all of the congestion, traffic delays and diversions on deck, and keep potential alternative routes in mind.
Nuit Blanche, the enormous all-night art exhibition that takes over the entire city from dusk until dawn once a year, is happening this Saturday, with more than one million people expected to turn out for the occasion.
Starting early on September 23, some key roads will be blocked off for various activations, with closures lasting until around noon on September 24:
Expect swarms of pedestrians flooding the streets, gridlocked traffic, TTC diversions and very limited parking.
Also on Saturday is the RBC Race for the Kids in support of Youth Mental Health at Sunnybrook, which will also necessitate a few full and partial road closures from around 5:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on the 23rd.
Starting and ending at Mel Lastman Square, the run will go down Beecroft Road to North York Blvd, east on North York to Yonge, down Yonge to Sheppard Ave. W., then back up Yonge to Turnberry Court. Police are advising drivers to expect delays in the area.
Finally, the Just for Laughs Street Festival will see the closure of Front St. E between Yonge and Church Streets, as well as Scott Street from Scott Ln. to the Esplanade, from 6 a.m. on Thursday, September 21 to 6 a.m. on Monday, September 25. A portion of Wellington Street will be converted to accommodate two-way traffic to help ease headaches.
The TTC's 19 Bay, 72B Pape, 121 Esplanade–River, 202 Cherry and 501 Queen routes will be diverting during Nuit Blanche festivities, while subway service on Lines 1 and 2 will be extended all night, with trains every 15 minutes between 1:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Sunday, September 24.
Diversions due to other events this weekend will affect the 121 Esplanade, 36 Finch Ave. W., 42 Cummer, 53/953 Steeles Ave. E., 60/960 Steeles Ave. W., 97 Yonge, 125 Drewry, and 320 Yonge Night Bus routes.
The 93 Parkview Hills, 36 Finch West/336 Finch West Night Bus, and 165 Weston Rd. N are also diverting for Finch West LRT construction and Toronto Water work. And, Ontario Line construction on the De Grassi Street Bridge will mean that 72A Pape, 501 Queen and 503 Kingston Road buses will be skipping a handful of stops.
GO Transit has also announced some changes to the Lakeshore East line for maintenance this weekend, which will necessitate the replacement of train service with shuttle buses on both Saturday and Sunday.
Infrastructure projects continue to restrict or block a number of roadways around the city that will also slow things down:
You can check the list of hundreds of road closures and traffic hazards on the City of Toronto website, and stay up to date on TTC service issues via the TTC Service Alerts X account.
Additionally, highway closures and other incidents that may also impact your plans can be found via Ontario 511.
