Ministers are abandoning scandal-stricken Doug Ford and people have thoughts

After the sudden departure of a third Minister from Premier Doug Ford's cabinet on Friday morning, Labour Minister Monte McNaughton, the public is absolutely abuzz with speculation that Ontario's leadership is coming apart at the seams.

McNaughton announced that he will relinquish his roles as Minister and MPP for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex, and take on a new, unnamed position in the private sector.

"It is always difficult to know the right time to leave politics," he wrote in his formal statement to constituents. "I have spoken with Premier Ford to let him know that I am stepping down from my cabinet duties immediately and will be resigning my seat in the days ahead. I will not be seeking re-election."

The politician — who has served as the province's Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training, and Skills Development for more than four years and as a Member of Provincial Parliament for over 11 — is resigning just two days after Minister of Public and Business Service Kaleed Rasheed was forced to do the same.

And, less than three weeks ago, Steve Clark, Ontario's Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister, also stepped down.

better than serving time in jail, which is where things appear to be going for Doug's caucus. — Richard Sharp 🪤 (@tyronemund) September 22, 2023

Unlike the other two fallen figures, McNaughton's move is unrelated to the Greenbelt scandal that has embroiled Ford and members of his team in controversy — or at least, so he says.

Clarke was urged to leave his post after close ties were revealed between his chief of staff and certain developers. Reports confirmed that Clarke broke the Integrity Act his job requires him to adhere to, as he "failed to oversee the process by which lands in the Greenbelt were selected to develop" and "furthered the private interests of certain developers improperly."

Rasheed, who formerly served as the premier's principal secretary, is still under investigation by the Commissioner due to a trip he took to Las Vegas with Shakir Rehmatullah, who was also sold Greenbelt parcels to turn into housing that would stand to make his company, FLATO Developments, billions.

The week hasn't even begun! — 労働社会主義者 (@ReadOnl05607981) September 22, 2023

Citizens are eagerly awaiting what will come next in the ongoing debacle, whether it be more ministers fleeing the scene of the crime, or Ford himself tendering his resignation as so many are demanding.

People are also wondering if the widely-opposed deal to revitalize Ontario Place, largely with a private megaspa from Austria-based Therme Group, will now also be probed in light of the corruption surrounding the Greenbelt swaps.

Think about it — Doug Ford wouldn’t have to deal with so many resigning ministers if he resigned himself — Michael Druker 💙💛 (@m_druker) September 22, 2023

A few seem to be expecting that things will get much, much worse for Ford, the Progressive Conservatives and the people of Ontario, especially with ongoing concerns about the exorbitant cost of living, the housing crisis, our flailing healthcare system and more.

The background hum of concern about the state of the province and public services has been getting louder for months now, and it seems that the drama within the cabinet and the shocking revelations from behind closed doors are never-ending.

Three ministers have resigned from Doug Ford's cabinet. Is it possible that a government in such shambles is no longer fit to serve the people?



Also, is this the point when Doug Ford resigns instead of letting his team take the fall? #onpoli #GreenbeltScandal — Birgit Umaigba Omoruyi 🇳🇬🇨🇦 (@birgitomo) September 22, 2023

At least the backlash to the Greenbelt ordeal and Ford's resulting reversal of his decision proved that when the public and the appropriate overseeing authorities are loud enough, it can indeed enact change.