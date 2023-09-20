Protests over gender identity in schools met by crowd of counter protestors in Toronto

Protests against gender identity education in schools are taking place across dozens of cities in Canada on Wednesday, with hundreds of allies, and advocacy groups participating in a counter-protest.

Numerous demonstrations are planned to occur under the "1 Million March 4 Children" banner at legislatures, city halls, and school board offices across the country, including at Queen's Park in Toronto.

The protests seek to eliminate "Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) curriculum, pronouns, gender ideology, and mixed bathrooms in schools" across Canada.

According to the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, the demonstrations are mostly supported by far-right and conspiratorial groups. There are at least two "brands" involved in the planned events for Wednesday, including Hands Off Our Kids and Family Freedom, who are organizing under the march's hashtag.

Before 9 am already 1000 people have shown up in solidarity with 2SLGBTQIA+ communities. No space for hate in Ontario! pic.twitter.com/jKvZPo3q7h — TYR Labour Council (@torontolabour) September 20, 2023

Aside from Toronto, there are several demonstrations planned for other cities in Ontario, including Ottawa, London, Kitchener, Kingston, Windsor, Peterborough, and Sudbury.

In response to the planned protests, the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) has made it equivocally clear that it stands with trans, Two-Spirit, and non-binary students, staff, and families in a statement on Tuesday.

As one sign reads: Let trans kids thrive 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️



Massive crowd at Queens Park — where workers, students, community members are united against hate. #NoSpaceForHate pic.twitter.com/BdL3vVS0lE — Progress Toronto (@progresstoronto) September 20, 2023

"Harassment, discrimination and hate have no place in TDSB. In our schools, we do not tell students who they should be, but welcome them as they are," the school board said in a statement.

Mayor Olivia Chow also voiced her support for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

We stand against all forms of discrimination, hatred and bigotry, and for the safety and well-being of all young people.



Some wish to target our schools and libraries to spread hate. We know these must be spaces that welcome everyone, especially students. pic.twitter.com/UtAZo9LD6W — Mayor Olivia Chow (@MayorOliviaChow) September 20, 2023

"I've proudly stood shoulder to shoulder with 2SLGBTQIA+ communities for decades. From the earliest Pride parades, through the AIDS crisis, winning same-sex marriage, and much more. I continue to stand with you today in the face of hate," Chow said.

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario similarly denounced the planned demonstrations against gender identity curriculum in schools across the province.

There's no space for hate in our schools, in Ontario, or in Canada. We're at Queen's Park this morning with thousands more to support 2SLGBTQIA+ communities and show we are stronger when we can all be our authentic selves, when we work together, and show up for each other pic.twitter.com/v67uonI61b — Elementary Teachers of Toronto (@ElemTeachersTO) September 20, 2023

"Any actions or events that seek to undermine the rights and dignity of the 2SLBTQ+ community must be denounced. As such, EFTO strongly condemn this week's planned protests, and calls on the government and school boards to do the same. There is no room for hate in our province or our hearts," the federation said in a statement.

So amazing, heart warming and filled with joy at the incredible energy filling Queens Park right now! So many folks here ! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🌈💪🏾👏🏾💜#TransRightsAreHumanRights #Toronto pic.twitter.com/fOouKrTc52 — Deena Ladd (@DeenaLadd) September 20, 2023

Hundreds of allies, 2SLGBTQIA+ groups, and organizations also poured into Queen's Park on Wednesday morning to peacefully counter-protest the planned demonstrations, and to send a "strong message that hate has no place" in Canada.