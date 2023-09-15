Justin Trudeau smiles and waves in Toronto as heckler shouts insults

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau received quite a cold welcome to Toronto on Friday afternoon while on his way to a meeting, after a heckler shouted unrepeatable obscenities at him through a megaphone.

As the Prime Minister arrived at Metro Hall in Toronto with his massive motorcade, a group of protestors and hecklers formed on the sidewalk opposite the office tower.

#BREAKING



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unfazed by protesters.



Derick (who heckled Trudeau a Ukraine rally in February 2023) leads the charge with vulgarities on his megaphone.



— Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) September 15, 2023

"Get the f*ck out my country you little b*tch," one heckler with a megaphone said. The protestor continued to hurl insults at Trudeau, who turned back to smile, wave, and give a thumbs-up to the group.

The Prime Minister appeared unfazed during the whole ordeal, even when the group began chanting, "Arrest Trudeau."

His itinerary on Friday included meeting with the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, and attending the opening ceremony for a Portuguese Diaspora photo exhibit.

Back in July, the Prime Minister had to cut an event in Belleville, Ont. short after nearly 100 protestors swarmed him and his motorcade. He was unable to make his way through a farmers' market outside city hall after dozens of protestors surrounded him and yelled obscenities.

Trudeau was in town for the seventh anniversary of the Liberal government's Child Care Benefit when the incident occurred.