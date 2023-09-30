10 Indigenous organizations in Toronto you should know about

Supporting Indigenous organizations in Toronto is a great way to commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30.

Here are some Indigenous organizations in Toronto you should know about.

First founded in 1972, this non-profit charitable organization is Ontario's oldest and largest urban Aboriginal housing provider. Its inception first began at Toronto's Native Friendship Centre, where members were anxious to do something about the need for better housing in Toronto for Indigenous people.

Now, the organization provides over 220 units for safe and affordable housing to thousands of Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal families, singles, and seniors.

This Toronto-based non-profit social service organization supports 2-Spirit peoples and First Nations, Métis, and Inuit community members who are at risk of or living with HIV, hepatitis C, and co-infections, while at the same time supporting those who are facing the effects of historic and ongoing colonial violence.

Programs and services include weekly talking circles, HIV/AIDS education, outreach, support, and counselling.

imagineNATIVE's Film and Media Arts Festival, which is the organization's primary activity, first launched in 2000 to support the diverse contemporary work of Indigenous directors, products, and screenwriters working in film, video, audio, and digital media.

The 24th annual imagineNATIVE festival takes place in Toronto from Oct. 17 to Oct. 22 before moving to online streaming from Oct. 23 to Oct. 29. The festival will celebrate Indigenous storytelling through screenings, exhibitions, and special events.

This registered charity first began when a dedicated group of Indigenous women recognized the need for a gathering place in Toronto where Indigenous women could share resources, support one another, and practice their traditional ways.

Today, the centre provides a welcoming environment for all Indigenous women and their children in the GTA, with programs focused on basic needs, housing, families, advocacy, employment, education, healing from trauma, as well as access to traditional practitioners and healers.

First created in 2000, this Indigenous-led company's vision is to lead in the creation, elevation, and evolution of contemporary Indigenous performance. Touring since 2003, the company has delivered almost 3,000 performances across Canada, including at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.

The company, led by Sandra Lalonde, will be embarking on a three-nights-only performance, titled Red Sky at Night, at Canadian Stage's Berkely Street Theatre from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5.

Founded in 2008, this Indigenous youth-led organization is headquartered in Toronto and collaborates with communities to provide programs, grants, and opportunities that are designed to strengthen the voices of Indigenous youth.

The registered charity provides Indigenous-based leadership, learning, and experiences through training programs, workshops, and gatherings year-round.

NEPA is Canada's oldest professional Indigenous performing arts company and is currently in its 41st year of developing, producing, and presenting artistic expressions of the Indigenous experience in Canada.

Native Earth has participated in the creation of several Indigenous classics over the years, including Almighty Voice and His Wife by Daniel David Moses, The Rez Sisters and Dry Lips Oughta Move To Kapuskasing by Tomson Highway, and most recently Huff by Cliff Cardinal.

Its 2024 program includes productions of Waawaate Fobister's Omaagomaan, and Frances Koncan's Women of the Fur Trade.

This membership-based charitable organization is located in downtown Toronto and offers a wide range of programs and services based on Indigenous cultural traditions and teachings.

Considered Toronto's oldest Indigenous community organization, it has been a key meeting place to access social, recreational, cultural, and spiritual services for the Indigenous community since 1962.

This Toronto-based cultural agency addresses the social, health, education, economic, and cultural needs of the city's urban Aboriginal population. On an annual basis, the agency interacts with over 175,000 clients who are established in the community or in transition.

The agency is hosting the 5th annual Indigenous Legacy Gathering in Nathan Phillips Square on Sept. 29 and Sept. 30, where you'll have the opportunity to explore Indigenous culture through workshops, music, dance, performance, and food.

Originally founded in Toronto, this corporation is the largest 100 percent owned Aboriginal printer in Canada. The company boasts 60 distribution points across Canada and over 250 across the U.S. and the globe, with a 150,000-square-foot print production facility in the GTA.

Their clients currently include Fortune 500 businesses, government agencies, educational institutions, and small enterprises.