City
Isabelle Docto
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
government money canada

All the ways Canadians will get more money from the government next month

City
Isabelle Docto
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Canadians can expect to get some money from the government this fall to help with the soaring cost of living.

Several of the federal government's benefits, credits, and rebates are set to provide much-needed extra cash to eligible people nationwide.

Here is how you can receive more money from the feds in the next few months.

GST/HST credit

Payment due: October 5

The goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit is a tax-free quarterly payment.

It aims to help Canadian individuals and families with low to modest incomes offset the taxes that they pay.

According to the government, you could get up to:

  • $496 if you are single
  • $650 if you are married or have a common-law partner
  • $171 for each child under the age of 19

You don't need to apply for this credit because you're automatically considered for it when you file your taxes.

Last year, Ottawa doubled the GST Credit for six months during the height of inflation.

Canada child benefit (CCB)

Payment due: October 20

The CCB — a tax-free payment from the government to help with the cost of raising children — is administered monthly by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

Read this to learn if you're eligible, how you can apply, and how much you can get.

Canada workers benefit (CWB)

Payment due: October 12

The CWB is a refundable tax credit that helps low-income individuals and families.

You're eligible for the basic amount of CWB if you are:

Eligible single Canadians can receive up to $1,428; meanwhile, families can earn up to $2,461.

You can also get up to $737 for the disability supplement based on your annual income.

Climate action incentive payment (CAIP)

Payment due: October 13

The CAIP is a tax-free amount paid to help individuals and families offset the cost of federal pollution pricing.

This year, it's available to residents of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island.

It consists of a basic amount and a supplement for residents of small and rural communities and is paid quarterly.

For province-specific benefits — including the Ontario trillium benefit and Alberta child and family benefit — click here.

Lead photo by

Shutterstock/JHVEPhoto
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Shooting at Toronto subway station sends youth to hospital in latest wave of TTC violence

All the ways Canadians will get more money from the government next month

TTC descends into chaos after subway line shut down between 10 stations

People call out Home Depot over anti-LGBTQ+ rally planned outside Ontario store

Toronto residents searching for answers after wave of violent crimes over the weekend

Toronto is getting one last blast of summer weather this week

It looked like winter in Ontario's Wasaga Beach after huge storm

One of Toronto's saddest parks could see a major expansion