All the ways Canadians will get more money from the government next month

Canadians can expect to get some money from the government this fall to help with the soaring cost of living.



Several of the federal government's benefits, credits, and rebates are set to provide much-needed extra cash to eligible people nationwide.



Here is how you can receive more money from the feds in the next few months.

GST/HST credit

Payment due: October 5



The goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit is a tax-free quarterly payment.



It aims to help Canadian individuals and families with low to modest incomes offset the taxes that they pay.



According to the government, you could get up to:

$496 if you are single

$650 if you are married or have a common-law partner

$171 for each child under the age of 19

You don't need to apply for this credit because you're automatically considered for it when you file your taxes.



Last year, Ottawa doubled the GST Credit for six months during the height of inflation.

Canada child benefit (CCB)

Payment due: October 20



The CCB — a tax-free payment from the government to help with the cost of raising children — is administered monthly by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).



Read this to learn if you're eligible, how you can apply, and how much you can get.

Canada workers benefit (CWB)

Payment due: October 12



The CWB is a refundable tax credit that helps low-income individuals and families.



You're eligible for the basic amount of CWB if you are:

Over 19 years old on December 31, or live with a spouse or common-law partner or your child,

Are a resident of Canada throughout the year, and

Are working but earning less than the net income level set for your province or territory of residence.

Eligible single Canadians can receive up to $1,428; meanwhile, families can earn up to $2,461.



You can also get up to $737 for the disability supplement based on your annual income.

Climate action incentive payment (CAIP)

Payment due: October 13



The CAIP is a tax-free amount paid to help individuals and families offset the cost of federal pollution pricing.



This year, it's available to residents of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island.



It consists of a basic amount and a supplement for residents of small and rural communities and is paid quarterly.



For province-specific benefits — including the Ontario trillium benefit and Alberta child and family benefit — click here.