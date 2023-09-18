City
Jack Landau
Posted an hour ago
People call out Home Depot over anti-LGBTQ+ rally planned outside Ontario store

Anger is growing over a rally planned to take place outside of a Home Depot location in Burlington this week, a local showing of the "1 Million March 4 Children" demonstrations taking place across the country on Wednesday.

Organizers say the Sept. 20 event will protest what they characterize as "indoctrination" through school education about LGBTQ+ identities and sexuality with a mass walkout of schools across the country.

Their apparent goal is to eliminate all sexual orientation and gender identity curricula and policies from Canadian schools, a move critics argue will further marginalize LGBTQ+ communities.

And now, a major home-building supply store has been thrust into the middle of this politically charged debate.

The Burlington event is set to begin with a gathering in the parking lot of a Home Depot location at Guelph Line just north of Highway 403 before marching to the Halton District School Board headquarters.

While the event is not associated with the U.S.-based big-box brand, commenters are slamming Home Depot for its silence on the matter.

Though some have pointed out that Canadian franchises are operating under a separate umbrella, others argue that The Home Depot has made a name for its brand as a major supporter of conservative political campaigns.

Its U.S. owners have been seen cozying up to figures like Donald Trump and are alleged to be the top corporate donors of 2020 election denial campaigns.

Customers are calling on Home Depot to issue a statement distancing itself from the rally, and threatening to make the brand pay financially should it opt for staying silent.

blogTO reached out to The Home Depot via email seeking comment on the planned rally.

A representative of the brand confirmed that "We are not in anyway affiliated with the activity proposed to take place in our parking lot."

"Our store is dedicated to serving our valued customers and is intended to provide a safe and convenient environment for both our customers and our associates."

The statement stops short of condemning the rally, but stresses that "Diversity and respect for all people are core to who we are."

The Home Depot states that the store "will be working with the local authorities to ensure the safety of our customers and associates" during Wednesday's rally.

