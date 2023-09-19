City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted an hour ago
durham regional police

Suspects in armed robbery near Toronto return to crime scene to say they were joking

Suspects involved in an armed robbery near Toronto this past weekend returned to the crime scene a short while after to tell the victim that they were just "joking." 

According to Durham Regional Police, the incident occurred on Saturday, Sept. 16 at approximately 10 p.m. in the area of Harwood Avenue North and Rossland Road West in Ajax. 

Police were called to the area after receiving a report that a male suspect robbed a victim of his cellphone at gun point. The victim was walking through the field of a local high school when three to four males and one female began shouting at him. 

The incident escalated when one of the male suspects approached the victim and pointed a firearm at him. The victim then handed over his phone to the suspect who then fled the area with the other suspects. 

A short time later, police say the same male and female suspects returned without the firearm, gave the victim his phone back, and said they were just "joking" before fleeing the area. 

The victim and the suspects were not known to each other, and there were no physical injuries as a result of the incident. 

The first suspect is described as male, Middle Eastern, 15 to 20 years old, five-foot-eight, 150 pounds, with short brown hair. He was wearing a blue surgical mask and a brown hooded sweatshirt. 

The second suspect is described as female, white, 10 to 12 years old, five-foot-five, with black braided hair, and wearing a pink jacket. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact D/Cst. Dupont of the West Division Criminal Investigations Branch at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 3944.

Lead photo by

Durham Regional Police
