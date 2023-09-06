Someone in Ontario trolled Doug Ford by messing with a Greenbelt sign

Despite all of the public pushback, Ontario Premier Doug Ford is sticking to his guns as far as developing the province's Greenbelt is concerned, though he confirmed Tuesday that his team will be thoroughly reviewing the land earmarked for development.

Residents have not been shy in showing their indignation about the matter in recent weeks, especially after Housing Minister Steve Clark was found to have violated the province's Integrity Act by favouring certain developers and not using "a standard or defensible process" in selecting the properties.

Amid the ongoing outrage, one person has trolled Ford and company in the most hilarious way: by slapping a big ol' SOLD sticker on the Greenbelt's official signage.

Of course, people online are finding the move absolutely hilarious and pertinent, and are flocking to the comments sections of Reddit threads to sound off on the whole ordeal.

The sign in question is the one informing residents that they are entering the Duffins Rouge Agricultural Preserve portion of the ecologically-sensitive lands that have been officially protected from developers for almost 20 years.

The Duffins preserve is the largest parcel of land Ford is handing over, accounting for 58 per cent of the total land swap. It is also a site that the province's auditor general found would take up to 25 years to prime for housing, given all of the roads, water mains, utility infrastructure and more that is needed.

Of course, per the Globe this week, the province's leadership changed the requirements for the chunks of land selected, saying they only had to have "the potential ability" to have these services installed "in the near-term," rather than have them already available.

It is just one of the seemingly endless damning details that have emerged as a result of the auditor general and integrity commissioner's reports on the provincial government's extremely controversial methods and procedures for building on the protected green space.