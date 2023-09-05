Ontario just got its first ever dispensary for pets

Toronto may be the cannabis hub of Ontario with its hundreds of pot shops overwhelming every neighbourhood to the chagrin of locals, but elsewhere in the province, there's a new dispensary that residents actually seem to be a fan of, and even went out of their way to help get up and running.

While you won't find any marijuana at Catnip Dispensary Inc., you can browse a number of strains of the kitty version of the stuff for your feline friend.

The new store's selection is grown by owner Mikey White, who found himself converted into a cat lover when he found a kitten on the street sof T.O., and who also noticed that different types of catnips had different effects on his new critter roommate.

After trying out various products at home, he brought the idea of an actual storefront to Kickstarter, where he raised more than $13,000 — enough to secure a location in Midland, Ontario, about two hours north of Toronto.

"Catnip is like cannabis for cats. It comes from the mint family and cats are able to safely sniff and ingest it to enjoy its effects. The cat's high does not last very long but it is a fun, positive experience that can be used for training purposes and boost mood," White wrote on his Kickstarter page, which, as he told the CBC over the weekend, went pretty viral almost immediately.

"For the past 3.5 years, I've been collecting different catnip from all over the world, growing them on my balcony and testing the effects... and I decided to use the cannabis theory to 'CATegorize' the different strains."

The Indicat, Cativa and Hybird groups of high quality, home-harvested 'nip can either chill your pet out, make them energetic and silly, or cause a combination of alertness and relaxation.

Each strain also has an adorable names, from Critical Mouse to Pawnapple Express, which fit well with the shop's colourful decor and fun vibe.

You can also pick up accessories like apparel, cat sunglasses, toys and posters from White at 317 King St., Midland, recognizable from the gigantic neon cat head on its exterior.