City
Jack Landau
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
arson richmond hill

Shocking videos show arsonists setting blazes at Toronto-area mall

City
Jack Landau
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

York Regional Police are on the hunt for suspects in a shocking arson attack on a Richmond Hill mall, all captured on video.

The YRP shared a video of the alleged arsonists setting blazes at businesses within the Times Square shopping centre, a suburban retail plaza near Highway 7 East and Leslie Street.

Police allege that on Sunday, September 3, at approximately 3:45 a.m., officers responded to the plaza due to reports of smoke. Richmond Hill Fire and Emergency Services arrived at the scene before police and extinguished a fire inside a business.

A pair of suspects were captured by security camera fleeing the building, last seen running north through the parking lot to Wertheim Court. One of them is believed to have burned his hand during the blaze.

The very next night, on September 4, at approximately 4:55 a.m., police were once again called to the plaza — this time a different business — for a much larger fire that ultimately damaged the business and surrounding units.

Once again, two male suspects were spotted fleeing the scene, this time carrying jugs of liquid believed to be accelerant used to set the fires.

Investigators believe the fires were intentional, based on some pretty obvious supporting evidence, and have released video of the incident appealing for tips from the public.

One of the businesses damaged in the blazes is reported to be the Hong Kong-style establishment Richmond Court Restaurant.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact the YRP's #2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.

Lead photo by

YRP
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Canadian employees could get substantial pay increases next year

Toronto police are asking residents to look out for Prince Charles but they can explain

Shocking videos show arsonists setting blazes at Toronto-area mall

10 notable businesses that closed in Toronto this summer

Homes aren't the only thing that's become completely unaffordable in Ontario

This honest Government of Canada ad has everyone cracking up

Someone in Ontario trolled Doug Ford by messing with a Greenbelt sign

Toronto beauty salon owner charged after shocking hate crime caught on video