Shocking videos show arsonists setting blazes at Toronto-area mall

York Regional Police are on the hunt for suspects in a shocking arson attack on a Richmond Hill mall, all captured on video.

The YRP shared a video of the alleged arsonists setting blazes at businesses within the Times Square shopping centre, a suburban retail plaza near Highway 7 East and Leslie Street.

Police allege that on Sunday, September 3, at approximately 3:45 a.m., officers responded to the plaza due to reports of smoke. Richmond Hill Fire and Emergency Services arrived at the scene before police and extinguished a fire inside a business.

A pair of suspects were captured by security camera fleeing the building, last seen running north through the parking lot to Wertheim Court. One of them is believed to have burned his hand during the blaze.

The very next night, on September 4, at approximately 4:55 a.m., police were once again called to the plaza — this time a different business — for a much larger fire that ultimately damaged the business and surrounding units.

Once again, two male suspects were spotted fleeing the scene, this time carrying jugs of liquid believed to be accelerant used to set the fires.

Investigators believe the fires were intentional, based on some pretty obvious supporting evidence, and have released video of the incident appealing for tips from the public.

APPEAL FOR WITNESSES AFTER ARSONS AT COMMERCIAL BUSINESSES IN RICHMOND HILL

One of the businesses damaged in the blazes is reported to be the Hong Kong-style establishment Richmond Court Restaurant.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact the YRP's #2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.