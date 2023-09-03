An architect is sharing strange and surprising facts about Toronto buildings on TikTok
Toronto is full of stunning buildings, and you may be walking past them daily without even realizing all the interesting historical facts behind them.
Toronto TikToker Anne Vranic, known as @historyhypegirl on Instagram and TikTok, has made it her mission to breathe life into the city's architecture by educating us about its buildings, and her videos will leave you a little more educated about the place we call home.
Vranic told me her motivation to "put our city back on the architectural map," came from a place of frustration after one of her idols, Anthony Bourdain, described Toronto as "Soviet-chic" and "butt-ugly."
Here's a list of some of the most exciting facts and stories about Toronto buildings that Vranic has shared in her videos.
It's also where an early form of sonar detection was manufactured. During that time, over 48,000 units of the sonar device were manufactured and were integral in the Allied victory at sea.
The pair used the hotel "as their not-so-secret den of iniquity while they were both married to other people," Vranic shared with blogTO.
That means we can claim to be the first city with the iconic structure.
The hotel "also made headlines across the universe when The Beatles chose the royal suite as their crash pad during their first Toronto visit," according to Vranic.
It acts as a weather broadcast that's visible from almost every corner of downtown.
You can see a peek of the iconic joint during Hulk's final battle scene.
The architect behind the structure, EJ Lennox, carved the faces of city councilmen onto the building out of spite after they refused to place a plaque acknowledging his hard work outside the building.
Vranic's interest in architecture and Toronto's history was sparked during the pandemic when everything shut down, and she had to turn to walking around the city for entertainment.
"I started reading historical plaques outside of buildings and quickly learned our city's architecture is so much more than meets the eye," said Vranic.
"In a world where many of us are glued to our smartphones and rarely take the time to look up, it's easy to forget that architecture is a form of accessible art and artifact, and that buildings - old and new - have some of the best stories to tell (or tea to spill)."
