People warned to brace for another weekend of nightmare travel around Toronto

If you're planning on attending any of the numerous events taking place in Toronto this long weekend — or just, you know, travelling around the city at all — you'll want to be mindful of the major road closures and congestion points that are inevitably going to lengthen any and all commutes.

The Toronto Police Service has issued a special PSA cautioning residents and visitors of a particularly busy weekend of traffic due to the holiday Monday on top of the Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade and its associated celebrations.

The annual festival will take over chunks of arterial routes that will be blocked to all vehicular traffic from 12:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 5 until 7 a.m. on Sunday, August 6; mainly Lake Shore Blvd. W. from Fort York Blvd. to Colborne Lodge Dr., and Strachan Ave. southbound from Fleet St.

Some streets in the area will also be limited to local traffic:

Lake Shore Blvd. W. westbound between Bathurst St. and Fort York Blvd.

Dufferin St. south of King St. W.

Dowling Ave. south of King St. W.

Stadium Rd. south of Lake Shore Blvd W.

Queens Quay W. west of Bathurst St.

Springhurst Ave. west of Jameson Ave.

Springhurst Ave. east of Jameson Ave.

Remembrance Dr.

A number of on- and off-ramps will also be closed as of 12:00 a.m. on Saturday morning:

Westbound Gardiner Expressway on-ramp at Jameson Ave.

Eastbound Gardiner Expressway off-ramp on Jameson Ave.

Eastbound Gardiner Expressway on-ramps from Jameson Ave., and Lake Shore Blvd W. at British Columbia Rd.

Westbound Gardiner Expressway off-ramp at Dunn Ave.

Lake Shore Blvd W. from westbound Strachan Ave. to Parkside Dr., and eastbound Lake Shore Blvd W. from Colborne Lodge to Strachan Ave.

The Princes’ Gates (from 1:00 a.m Saturday)

Drivers should be aware that their cars will be tagged and towed immediately if illegally parked on any streets in the area, and that parking enforcement will be out in full force.

The above closures are in addition to a ton of ongoing roadwork closing off streets all around the city, including the Dufferin Bridge, Queen Street West between Bay and Victoria Streets, and Broadview Ave., which is reduced to just one northbound lane between Gerrard St. E and Danforth Ave.

Select lanes and shoulders are also being blocked off for some or all of the weekend:

Don Valley Parkway South from York Mills Rd. to Bayview Ave., and the Bloor Don Valley Parkway Ramp for geotechnical borehole drilling

Lake Shore Blvd. W. From Park Lawn Rd. To Legion Rd. for bridge flushing

Lake Shore Blvd. E. from near Cherry St. to west of the Don Roadway for emergency bent repairs

Lake Shore Blvd. W. From Spadina Ave. To Rees St. for concrete chipping

Lake Shore Blvd. E. from west of the Don Roadway to Cherry St. for cable inspections

Lake Shore Blvd. E. From Cherry St. to Carlaw Ave. for Don River Bridge construction

There are no scheduled subway closures in the coming days, thankfully, and crowds are being encouraged to use public transit to get to wherever they're going, especially as service is being ramped up for Carnival.

Other largescale happenings include the VELD music festival, Scarborough RibFest, Toronto Patty Fest, We Are Lost festival, the Toronto Diversity Festival, fireworks at Canada's Wonderland, and Queens of the Stone Age.

As always, City of Toronto's Road Restrictions and Expressway & Lake Shore Boulevard Closures pages provide lists of obstructions for residents to keep in mind, while the TTC Service Alerts Twitter account shares real-time TTC interruptions.