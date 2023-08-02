Radar
Things to do in Toronto this Civic Holiday long weekend

10 things to do in Toronto for the August civic holiday long weekend

Things to do this August civic holiday long weekend include checking out food festivals, taking in an outdoor concert, catching the bejewelled Caribana parade, and watching a dazzling fireworks display.

Here's our roundup of things to do in Toronto this weekend. For more ideas, check out our previous round-up for the week and be sure to head over to our events section for the complete listings. 

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Caribana Toronto
      August 3-7
      Caribana Toronto
      Canada's largest cultural festival is back this summer, filling the city with themed parties across multiple venues, delicious food vendors, and a huge parade decked with dazzling costumes. Make sure to arrive early if you want a good view of the parade!
      Multiple Venues
    • VELD
      August 4-6
      VELD
      EDM music fans, get ready to rave at Canada's largest electronic music festival. Watch headliners like Tiesto, Zedd and deadmau5, indulge in some food truck eats, or grab a drink at one of the many bars on the festival grounds.
      Downsview Park
    • Queens of the Stone - The End Is Nero Tour
      August 4
      Queens of the Stone - The End Is Nero Tour
      Jam out to some rock music, crack open a cold one, or dance under the stars as SoCal rockers Queens of the Stone Age hit the road to promote their upcoming album "In Times New Roman.." with a stop at Budweiser Stage.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Caribana Friday at the Rec Room
      August 4
      Caribana Friday at the Rec Room
      Start Caribana weekend off with some arcade games and an array of DJs spinning everything from hip-hop and R&B to reggae and dancehall. Tickets start at $25.
      The Rec Room
    • Scarborough RibFest
      August 4-7
      Scarborough RibFest
      Scarborough is getting its own rib festival! Bite into some juicy ribs, sip on a cold beer, and watch some live music at this four-day festival taking place at Thompson Memorial Park.
      Thompson Memorial Park
    • Toronto Patty Fest
      August 5
      Toronto Patty Fest
      Head on over to Little Jamaica for a day all about Toronto's most recognizable Caribbean snack. Hosted by the Afro Caribbean Farmers Market, this free event will feature shopping from local vendors, DJ sets and, of course, lots of patties!
      1531 Eglinton Ave West (Green P Carpark)
    • Civic Holiday Fireworks at Canada's Wonderland
      August 6
      Civic Holiday Fireworks at Canada's Wonderland
      Hop on your favourite thrill rides, satisfy your sweet tooth with a funnel cake, or test your luck at an arcade game before watching a massive firework show to the tune of an original soundtrack at Canada's Wonderland.
      Canada's Wonderland
    • We Are Lost Festival Toronto
      August 6
      We Are Lost Festival Toronto
      Evergreen Brick Works will be transformed into an enchanting music festival as one of Amsterdam's most popular music festivals returns to Toronto. This event will feature artists like Guy J and Brian Cid, just to name a few. Don't forget to bring your ID to this 19+ event!
      Evergreen Brick Works
    • Rema: Rave & Roses Tour
      August 6
      Rema: Rave & Roses Tour
      Groove to your favourite tunes by Nigerian Afrobeats star Rema as he brings the house down at Toronto's History as part of his Rave and Roses tour.
      History Toronto
    • Toronto Diversity Festival
      August 7-8
      Toronto Diversity Festival
      Watch mesmerizing cultural performances from around the world, dance to some tunes, snack on scrumptious food, and shop from local vendors at this festival celebrating all the diversity Toronto has to offer.
      Nathan Phillips Square
