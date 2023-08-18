Travel article about Ontario accidentally recommends local food bank as a top attraction

People researching the best attractions to visit during a trip to Ontario have been misled by a travel article that mistakenly listed a city's food bank as a top destination for tourists.

The story, which was posted to the Microsoft Travel page on MSN this past week, named spots in Ottawa that sightseers "shouldn't miss," with ideas such as catching an Ottawa Senators game and heading to the National War Memorial.

But, the content had some pretty glaring errors — namely, the inclusion of the Winterlude Festival (which is just over five months away), and even worse, the capital city's food bank.

"In Ottawa you will find some beautiful attractions that you just cannot miss!," the piece reads, referencing the activities above — including a stop at the charitable organization — as starting points.

Under the food bank entry, the bizarre piece states that "Life is already difficult enough. Consider going into it on an empty stomach," which the CBC points out seems to be a badly-worded interpretation of a line from the food bank's own website.

Oh my word. Here’s the archived article, as they’ve pulled the actual one down out of shame: https://t.co/vxTebusENe pic.twitter.com/wxi4SkOmPP — Norm Di Pasquale (@normsworld) August 17, 2023

Of course, the article was pulled from the website pretty soon after readers picked up on the blunder, which was quite apparently the fault of AI, though MSN has yet to confirm.

Among the many other screwups that the robot journalist made: using photos that didn't match the places described, calling Pariliament Hill the "Parliament Hills," and writing in a style that was perceptibly un-human.

Given that food bank use has spiked significantly across Canada this year, many are hoping that the oversight and the headlines it's inspired will prompt more people to donate to such charities, whether in Ottawa or in their own area.

Some are also using the case as a perfect example of the fact that artificial intelligence is not always an apt replacement for a real human being.