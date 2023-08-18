Toronto woman clings to hood of moving car in concerning video

Further evidence of a devolving mental health crisis in Toronto seems to present itself just about every single day, the latest example being a bizarre clip of a person clinging to the hood of a moving car.

A video circulating on social media shows the encounter in the eastbound lanes of Dundas Street East, just west of Parliament Street. In the clip, a woman can be seen dangling from the hood of a black Mercedes sedan as it passes Berkeley Street at Dundas.

The car eventually comes to a halt, and the woman climbs off the vehicle and casually walks away.

It is not known what led up to the events in the brief video, including details on whether the woman on the hood was in a state of distress or if the motorist was the aggressor in the incident.

Just another day in Toronto… pic.twitter.com/8h1R4NfesL — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) August 18, 2023

Details of the encounter are relatively scant, though the clip has set off a firestorm of discussion on the decaying state of public order in Toronto, including further comparisons to Gotham City of the fictional Batman universe.

Yesss!! This place has changed so much. — Alan R. (@AlanR18945283) August 18, 2023

Others reacted with seeming indifference to whatever personal issues may have contributed to this incident, cracking jokes about the city's oft-criticized public transit service.

Still safer than riding the TTC! — artvandaley (@artvandaley77) August 18, 2023

It should go without saying that clinging to the outside of a moving vehicle is illegal, and yet, here I am, having to dredge up obscure traffic laws for your consumption.

According to s.178(4) of the Ontario Highway Traffic Act, "No person shall attach himself or herself to the outside of a vehicle or street car on a roadway for the purpose of being drawn along the highway."

In the event that the female hanger-on was to be ticketed for this violation, they'd be facing a $50 fine — which is a whole lot more expensive than TTC fare.