trades jobs canada

These are the most in-demand trades jobs in Canada

Looking for a job in trades?

The Canadian government has specified which skilled trades are in most in-demand by province and territory.

Canada is currently experiencing a shortage of skilled trades workers across the country.

One of the measures the federal government has taken to fill some of these spots is to open up special immigration streams for those who specialize in certain trades.

The feds say that over 256,000 new apprentices are needed over the next five years to meet demand in Canada.

So if you're looking for a job in the trades, here are the most in-demand jobs in Canada by province/region expected between 2022 and 2026.

Alberta
  • Automotive Service Technician
  • Carpenter
  • Cook
  • Industrial Mechanic
  • Painter and Decorator
  • Welder
Atlantic Canada
  • Carpenter
  • Cook
  • Hairstylist
  • Heavy Duty Equipment Tech
  • Industrial Electrician
  • Welder
BC
  • Hairstylist
  • Industrial Electrician
  • Painter and Decorator
  • Steamfitter/Pipefitter
  • Welder
Manitoba
  • Cook
  • Industrial Electrician
  • Industrial Mechanic (millwright)
  • Painter and Decorator
  • Welder
Ontario
  • Cook
  • Heavy Duty Equipment Technician
  • Industrial Technician
  • Painter and Decorator
  • Welder
Quebec
  • Hairstylist
  • Heavy Duty Equipment Technician
  • Industrial Mechanic (millwright)
  • Plumber
Saskatchewan
  • Carpenter
  • Construction Electrician
  • Cook
  • Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic
  • Steamfitter/ Pipefitterer
  • Welder
Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut
  • Heavy Duty Equipment Technician
  • Heavy Equipment Operator
  • Electrician
  • Welder

The Government of Canada notes there are several ways to achieve experience and training to obtain a job in the trades.

Interested applicants can take on an apprenticeship or complete pre-trades programs.

If you're experienced in a specific trade, you could have your skills assessed. Each province and territory has its own assessment and certification requirements for this process.

Looking for more jobs? Check out our list of openings for truck drivers, flight attendants, and non-combat military jobs across Canada.

Lead photo by

Shutterstock/Dusan Petkovic
