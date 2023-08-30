Swarm of five million bees on the loose in Ontario after falling off truck

A swarm of 5,000,000 bees are on the loose in Burlington, a place you'll probably want to steer clear of today — you know, on account of the MILLIONS OF BEES.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) Burlington District shared a report to its X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday morning of an incident on Guelph Line north of Dundas, where officers are responding to a load of five million bees that fell off a truck onto the roadway.

Guelph Ln north of Dundas - Officers dealing with load of 5 million bees fallen off truck onto roadway. Passing vehicles/residents advised to close windows & pedestrians avoid area until clear. ^jwf pic.twitter.com/evuVoyL1Fc — HRPS Burlington (@HRPSBurl) August 30, 2023

HRPS advises passing motorists and area residents to close windows, and pedestrians to avoid the area until clear.

This seems like a good idea, because, as mentioned above, there are FIVE MILLION ACTUAL BEES on the loose.

Police did not specify how they intended to clear the area of the millions of stinging insects.