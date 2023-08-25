Ontario restaurant owner dies one week after violent attack

Sharif Rahman, a valued community member and owner of The Curry House in Owen Sound, Ont. has tragically passed away one week after a horrific attack outside of his restaurant.

The violent assault occurred on Aug. 17 shortly after 9:15 p.m. in the 900 block of 9th Avenue East in Owen Sound. According to police, after Rahman asked three male customers to pay their bill in an effort to close the restaurant, the patrons sparked a dispute.

The suspects subsequently attacked the 44-year-old restaurant owner along with his nephew on the sidewalk area near The Curry House.

Rahman's nephew sustained minor injuries, while Rahman suffered serious injuries and was transported to London Health Sciences Centre in critical condition.

On Friday, the organizer of a GoFundMe campaign to support Rahman's family confirmed his passing.

"Your generosity and support will never be forgotten and will truly help his family transition through this difficult time. We should always remember how loving and peaceful Sharif was, and use that as an inspiration in our own lives to strive to be kind towards those we meet in life," the update reads.

The City has learned of the passing of a valued community member, Sharif Rahman. City Council and staff, together with the community, mourn this tragic loss.



For more information, please visit https://t.co/ZB4nA3YcRT



Photo credit: Scott Dunn, Sun Times pic.twitter.com/1tLbNpeO0F — City of Owen Sound (@CityOwenSound) August 25, 2023

Mayor Ian Boddy also issued a statement on Friday that reflected on Rahman's kindness, generosity, and his love for the local community.

"Sharif was an exceptional member of our community, who dedicated his time to City and County Committees, as well as a successful entrepreneur, and a devoted family man. His passing is a tragic loss for our community and it is a time to come together with compassion and support," Boddy said.

A quiet walking vigil beginning on the steps of Owen Sound City Hall on Wednesday saw hundreds of supporters in attendance, and the front steps of The Curry House have overflowed with flowers since the attack.

A drum circle for community, solidarity, justice, and healing for Sharif and his family is also set to take place on Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Owen Sound Farmer's Market.

The GoFundMe campaign has amassed $150,000 out of its $25,000 goal at the time of publication, and funds will be directed to covering medical bills, providing support for the restaurant to ensure its continuity, and assisting Sharif's family with daily necessities and unforeseen expenses.

Police have released information and images of three male suspects, two of which ran southbound on 2nd Avenue East toward the intersection at 9th Street and continued eastbound on 9th Street East following the attack.

The first male is described as being Caucasian, 5'10'' - 6'2'' tall, medium build, with short dark hair, wearing a light blue t-shirt, black shorts, and black running shoes.

The second male is described as being Caucasian, 5’10”- 6’2” tall, medium build, with short brown hair which is longer on top, wearing an orange t-shirt, black shorts, and black running shoes. Both are believed to be in their mid-twenties to mid-thirties in age.

The third male is described as being Caucasian with curly hair, wearing shorts and a t-shirt, and being in his late forties to mid-fifties in age. The vehicle involved is similar to a gray or blue 2000's model Ford Escape or Mazda Tribute.

People who may have further information or videos are asked to contact Owen Sound Police at 519-376-1234 or Detective Constable Geoff Bridgeman at gbridgeman@owensoundpolice.com.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Grey Bruce Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-Tips (8477) or a secure web tip can be submitted online at www.cstip.ca.