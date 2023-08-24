This new GO and TTC station will fill a missing link in Toronto transit

A new multimodal GO and TTC station will soon offer easy downtown access to an area of Toronto long underserved by transit.

The long-overdue Eglinton Crosstown LRT's forthcoming Caledonia Station is now essentially complete and awaiting the line's (eventual) opening.

This east-west connection on the TTC's future Line 5 is just one component in what will be a multimodal station, and will be twinned with a future station serving commuters on the Barrie GO Line.

The future Caledonia GO station will add a third Toronto stop on the Barrie Line, which currently stops within the city at the December 2017-opened Downsview Park station, and its southern terminus of Union Station.

Plans for Caledonia GO were filed with city planners late last year with further updates submitted this past June, detailing the latest design details for the planned transit hub.

The GO component of the station will include a new platform for 12-car trains, with passengers provided with heated platform shelters, an accessible pedestrian connection to Carnarvan Street, and, most importantly, a direct connection to the Eglinton Crosstown LRT and TTC buses.

The plan moving forward for the station proposes a single platform, though Caledonia is envisioned to have a second platform added in the future via a separate tendering process.

The space for this future second platform is represented by a conspicuously empty patch of grass in renderings.

Even with just a single platform, the station has the potential to fundamentally change the way people in its catchment area move around the city.

A current trip from the Caledonia site to Union Station would take approximately 45 minutes via TTC, including a bus-to-subway transfer. Once the GO station is operational, this same trip would take approximately 15 minutes.

Metrolinx moved forward with the plan to add a new Barrie Line station within Toronto back in the mid-2010s amid a push from politicians to better utilize existing rail corridors in areas of the city underserved by transit.