Becky Robertson
Posted 4 hours ago
Indigo store in Toronto will be first to offer alcohol in strange rebrand

Becky Robertson
Posted 4 hours ago
The next time you head to Indigo to pick up a few new reads, you may want to make sure you walk or take public transit, as the retailer will soon be offering alcoholic beverages and a ton of other new experiences that veer away from the traditional idea of a bookstore.

In a big pivot, the Canadian chain is expanding its focus to become "a total lifestyle emporium" that will sell much more than just books and stationary.

It's a direction that the company has been headed in for some time now, with the addition of everything from home decor and toys to apparel and fitness accessories in recent years.

The soon-to-open Indigo location in the sprawling The Well complex in downtown Toronto will serve as the first all-new concept store, with a selection of houseplants, records, and other unexpected goods, as well as snacks and drinks — including boozy beverages — from an in-store coffee truck.

The 16,000-square-foot shop will also carry everything that your average Indigo store currently has, but with notably less emphasis on the product that built the brand: books.

"We know our customers love the current Indigo stores, but we also know the world is changing and people are craving more meaningful experiences that get them closer to their passions," new CEO Peter Ruis said on Wednesday in a press release that calls this step "an evolution" for the business.

"This will be a destination and social meeting place, celebrating the best of what Indigo does: books, music, fashion and culture."

While some online seem to consider the move innovative and perhaps financially necessary at this time, others are deeming it desperate, especially after founder and former CEO Heather Reisman just stepped down along with half of the company's board.

Indigo also reported a loss of a whopping $49.6 million last financial year soon after a serious cyberattack that impacted sales for nearly a month.

