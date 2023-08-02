The Canadian government is hiring for unique jobs that pay over $100k
Whether you're in search of higher pay in your field or just looking for something new, these specialized government jobs are worth considering.
The federal government is currently looking to fill these unusual jobs, and they're pretty well-paying, too, with starting salaries at around the $100,000 mark. Granted, these roles do require a specific set of skills, experience, and education.
From assessing refugee claims to flying an aircraft on rescue operations, here are some unique roles that the Government of Canada is hiring for right now.
Where: Transport Canada — Civil Aviation Medicine
Location: Various locations
Salary: $192,630 to $212,134
Closing date: October 6, 2023
Requirements: Degree from a recognized school of medicine and medical licence
Description: If you're a physician willing to travel and work overtime at short notice, here's a position to consider. You'll also be able to work remotely and at a designated worksite.
Where: Public Services and Procurement Canada
Location: Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan
Salary: $107,614 to $125,336
Closing date: November 16, 2023
Requirements: Degree in architecture
Description: You must have knowledge of architectural design and construction and will work closely with civil, mechanical, and electrical engineers, as well as other specialist consultants.
Where: Royal Canadian Mounted Police — Air Services — Special Constable Members
Location: Various locations
Salary: $108,806 to $123,892
Closing date: December 29, 2023
Requirements: Secondary school diploma, valid Canadian airline transport pilot licence or commercial pilot licence
Description: You'll help law enforcement with airborne operation activities like flying an aircraft for reconnaissance or surveillance.
You'll also help with cross-border law enforcement operations like tracking criminals or rescues.
Where: Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada — Refugee Protection Division
Location: Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, BC
Salary: $100,220 to $114,592
Closing date: January 3, 2024
Requirements: College degree or equivalent combination of training, education, or experience
Description: You'll be responsible for whether or not a refugee protection claim made in Canada will be accepted or rejected.
You'll help plan and prepare for refugee claim hearings, use effective questioning techniques in hearings, and craft decisions in a timely manner while explaining the reasons behind the decision.
Where: Transport Canada — Marine Safety & Security
Location: New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island
Salary: $100,209 to $116,802
Closing date: May 2, 2024
Requirements: Check here
Description: This position often requires local and regional travel, as well as national travel on occasion.
As a senior marine safety inspector, you'll be in charge of the inspection of ships to ensure regulatory compliance, seaworthiness, and protection of the marine environment. You'll also issue inspection certificates and investigate accidents and approve ship plans before construction.
Igor Sh/Shutterstock
