The Canadian Armed Forces are hiring for several non-combat military jobs

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) have several non-combat jobs, some of which do not require a college degree or past work experience.



Life in the forces has several benefits, such as paid education plans (college, university and graduate-level programs), 20 paid vacation days, health and dental coverage for you and your family, maternity and paternal leave, and pension plans. You can learn more about the benefits in detail here.



And to make it easier to gauge if you qualify, the listings also include related civilian jobs to see if it's your ideal role.

Related civilian jobs: Financial records entry clerk, financial manager, accounting technician, bookkeeper, budget officer, cashier clerk, business planner technician, and verification manager.



Description: You'll help budget resources for all military activities besides providing financial assistance.



Education: You need to have completed Grade 10.



Duties: As a financial services administrator, you'll be responsible for bookkeeping and managing budgets. You'll also provide support in accounts payable and accounts receivable.



Work environment: Those in this role work at CAF bases, on ships or overseas. You might also be expected to help special operation units, recruiting offices, schools, and medical organizations.

Related civilian jobs: Mail clerk, mail sorter.



Description: You'll provide postal services to members and their families at bases and establishments.



Education: Grade 10. No previous work experience or related career skills are required.



Duties: As the postal clerk, you'll handle mail duties.



Work environment: Besides a postal office, you may work on a ship or a mobile postal van. You might be expected to serve with Royal Canadian Navy, the Army, and the Royal Canadian Air Force in Canada and abroad.

Related civilian jobs: Dental assistant, dental hygienist.



Description: You'll be helping dental officers provide dental services to CAF members, their families, and dependents.



Education: Level II dental assisting diploma from an accredited college or a National Dental Assisting Examining Board (NDAEB) certificate.



Duties: Those in this role will be responsible for various responsibilities, including disinfection and sterilization of dental equipment, applying rubber dams, placing cavity liners, and controlling bleeding. In addition, you’ll assist in laboratory procedures like creating casts, custom trays, and mouthguards.



Work environment: This role will require you to work in a military dental clinic, a Mobile Dental Clinic, an Air Transportable Dental System, or onboard a ship. You might be expected to work on a base in Canada or other operations in other parts of the world.

Related civilian jobs: Records administrator, data entry supervisor, receptionist, office manager, executive assistant, payroll clerk, and information management technician.



Description: Provide administrative and general human resources support.



Education: Grade 10. No previous work experience or related career skills are required.



Duties: In addition to human resources administration and services, you’ll be handling pay and allowances, managing automated pay systems, and maintaining personnel records.



Work environment: HR administrators work at all CAF bases in Canada. They also work on ships and overseas to support the Canadian Army, Royal Canadian Navy, or Royal Canadian Air Force operations.

Related civilian jobs: Emergency medical responder, ambulance and first aid attendant, registered nursing assistant, licensed practical nurse, and hospital orderly.



Description: Successful candidates will help treat the sick and injured in CAF units. You’ll be assisting and supporting nursing and medical officers.



Education: Minimum of Grade 11 biology, Grade 10 physics or chemistry, and Grade 10 math.



Duties: You'll provide initial care and essential life support treatments in trauma cases. You’ll help with health assessments (hearing and vision tests, perform basic lab procedures, etc.) and initiate and manage medical records and reports. You'll also be expected to provide support and first aid during training exercises.



Work environment: Medical assistants may serve with the Royal Canadian Navy, the Royal Canadian Air Force or the Canadian Army as part of the Canadian Forces Health Services Group. Those in this role are exposed to the same risks as the forces they support.