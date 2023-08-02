Toronto couples left in the dark after wedding venue company shuts down abruptly

Couples who booked from three wedding venues in Toronto to celebrate their big day were shocked to discover that they'd have to find somewhere else to say "I do" after the events company suddenly shut down.

1871 Berkeley Events Inc. operates three event spaces in Toronto's east end — the Berkeley Field House at 311 Queen St. E., 1871 Berkeley Church at 315 Queen St. E., and La Maquette at 111 King St. E.

A notice posted on Berkeley Church this week reveals that the events company has gone into receivership as of July 31 by msi Spergel inc.

"A review of the financial situations of the Companies indicated that the Companies have no cash resources to operate as such the Receiver will not be operating the Companies," the notice reads.

"Unfortunately, this means that no events will be occurring at either 317 Queen St East or 111 King St East locations on a go forward basis. The Receiver is investigating the financial affairs of the Companies to determine the cause of insolvency and will report its findings to the Court in due course."

Michael Sherman, the former Vice President of Berkeley Events, revealed that he was "deeply upset" to hear about the sudden closure of the company in a LinkedIn post.

"I was blindsided to hear about the financial issues facing our parent company, which owns the operating company and event venues. To everyone with a booked event: I share your shock and disappointment. We were very much looking forward to hosting you and exceeding every expectation. I hope this city’s great venues can come together to accommodate these celebrations on short notice," he wrote.

All three of the event venues have since been slammed with one-star reviews online, with many customers claiming that they had their wedding day cancelled with no notice.

"A dear friend of mine had a wedding planned for Aug. 25 at Berkeley Field House," one reader told blogTO. "Hundreds of Toronto residents are left without their deposits and without a place to host their weddings or special events that are years in the making. There has been no outreach or steps of reconciliation offered at this time and the contact for the receivership is unreachable."

Multiple couples have now resorted to local wedding Facebook pages to a find last-minute venue for their big day — many of which are scheduled to take place within the next month.