Here's why the website for the Eglinton Crosstown LRT has quietly disappeared

Those going online to check for an update on the much-delayed (and already problematic) Eglinton Crosstown LRT may be thinking the worst this week upon noticing that the website dedicated to the project is no more.

The URL thecrosstown.ca used to be where one could find any and all information about the transit line that's been more than a decade in the making, and has also been the source of heated litigation between construction group Crosslinx Transit Solutions, transit body Metrolinx and the province of Ontario.

2042 maybe — Lola Champagne 🥂✨ (@FlyLadyDi) April 27, 2023

But, inquiring residents have found the page to be suddenly non-existent, and the associated social media accounts pretty inactive, with the last post on Twitter dated May 1 and on Instagram, December 21, 2022.

While some might suspect a domain renewal snafu or even some more substantial drama to do with the future of the rail route, Metrolinx is assuring the public that nothing (new) is amiss.

"We recently relaunched our website to make it easier to find info about all our projects," a spokesperson for the agency told blogTO, adding that all details can be found on the devoted Crosstown page of the main Metrolinx site.

The landing page for the UP Express has also been relaunched, as announced in a press release last week.

Oh they are actually still trying to finish? I thought they were just in permanent loop, digging up roads and moving barriers around. — Aletta (@aletta_jd) April 26, 2023

So, if you're one of those who have noticed the old page is down, no need to worry! That is, until the next issue with the line arises and inevitably delays its opening even further.