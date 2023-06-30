City
Jack Landau
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
eglinton crosstown delay

Toronto's Eglinton Crosstown is so long overdue it has signs for the doomed Line 3

City
Jack Landau
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

The Eglinton Crosstown LRT is still incomplete years after its initially-projected opening, and the public hasn't even been provided with an opening date for the beleaguered transit line.

As the months fly by with no news of the line's completion (there has only been more bad news and further delays in 2023), the line is already starting to feel dated.

News that the Ford provincial government plans to relocate the Ontario Science Centre to Ontario Place has already threatened to make the Crosstown's Science Centre Station name completely meaningless, but that's not the only signage that will look out of date whenever the new line finally enters service.

Many of the line's stations are largely complete and sitting idle awaiting the start of revenue service. Wayfinding signage around Crosstown stations includes directions for commuters leading them to connecting lines.

At the Crosstown's current eastern terminus of Kennedy, those wayfinding signs include directions for the Line 3 Scarborough RT. But there's just one problem: Line 3 is set to shut down for good this November, and the Crosstown is currently not projected to come online until 2024.

So basically, these signs direct riders of a line that should have opened already to a line that won't exist by the time the first line opens.

The Line 3 signage at Kennedy won't be entirely useless, however, as it will still direct Crosstown passengers to the replacement bus service set to offset the loss of Line 3 until the new Scarborough Subway Extension is completed.

Regardless of the possible continued use of the Line 3 route number for the bus replacement, the sign's use of a subway train to depict the line will be a vestige of a line that not longer exists by the time the Crosstown begins moving passengers.

While it might not be a huge deal in terms of the wayfinding experience at Kennedy Station, the Line 3 signage directing Crosstown riders to a soon-to-be-defunct transit line will stand as a reminder of just how long it took Metrolinx to bring rapid transit to Eglinton.

Lead photo by

Metrolinx
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

People demand Toronto cancel fireworks displays amid air quality concerns

Toronto's Eglinton Crosstown is so long overdue it has signs for the doomed Line 3

A GO Station is about to change names and people aren't happy about it

What's open and closed on Canada Day 2023 in Toronto

Toronto politician vows to fight drinking in parks and people have thoughts

More teens caught shooting fireworks at random people in Toronto

Someone documents 'hellscape' commute on one of Toronto's most dangerous streets

Stabbing during gender studies class at Waterloo university considered hate-motivated