tire truck toronto highway

Video shows tire fly off dump truck and casually exit Toronto highway

A rogue tire that broke free from a dump truck on a Toronto highway appeared to have a mind of its own in a video making the rounds on social media.

The video, posted by Twitter user 401_da_sarpanch, shows a red dump truck travelling northbound on Highway 427 at Rathburn Road, as the truck yeets off two of its tires in a cloud of dust.

One of the tires can be seen rolling onward, as if piloted by some unseen entity, travelling off of the highway's collector lanes and perfectly onto the Rathburn offramp.

The other tire rolls along a concrete divider before dangerously merging with highway traffic, and could have easily caused a serious collision if the timing had been less fortunate.

One commenter suggests that the driver of the dump truck could face hefty fines for this incident.

Another user points out the miraculous timing of the second tire crossing multiple lanes of oncoming traffic before coming to a stop against a concrete divider.

It's just the latest wild video from Toronto roads, and further evidence that driving in the GTA can be a perilous venture.

In the last week alone, videos from local streets have captured a Vaughan driver asleep at the wheel, a Toronto driver mow down a cyclist and Brampton drivers performing dangerous sunroof stunts.

Lead photo by

@401_da_sarpanch
