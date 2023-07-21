Video shows tire fly off dump truck and casually exit Toronto highway

A rogue tire that broke free from a dump truck on a Toronto highway appeared to have a mind of its own in a video making the rounds on social media.

The video, posted by Twitter user 401_da_sarpanch, shows a red dump truck travelling northbound on Highway 427 at Rathburn Road, as the truck yeets off two of its tires in a cloud of dust.

One of the tires can be seen rolling onward, as if piloted by some unseen entity, travelling off of the highway's collector lanes and perfectly onto the Rathburn offramp.

The other tire rolls along a concrete divider before dangerously merging with highway traffic, and could have easily caused a serious collision if the timing had been less fortunate.

2?!?! Tires ? Wow — V (@416vish) July 21, 2023

One commenter suggests that the driver of the dump truck could face hefty fines for this incident.

That's a rim with a tire attached. Automatic fine for the driver. Clearly hasn't checked his lug nuts during his daily inspection. If he did an inspection, that is, and not just signed it off without doing it. — Steve Mayne (@Mayney116) July 21, 2023

Another user points out the miraculous timing of the second tire crossing multiple lanes of oncoming traffic before coming to a stop against a concrete divider.

Notice how fast the driver in the car or the far right lane passes without even applying the brakes? He just kept on going. He was lucky! Hope you got the plates of the truck. Stay safe! — Chris (@cu2morning) July 21, 2023

It's just the latest wild video from Toronto roads, and further evidence that driving in the GTA can be a perilous venture.

Far too much is happening in this city!! — 斯科特先生™ (@Desert_Clarks) July 21, 2023

In the last week alone, videos from local streets have captured a Vaughan driver asleep at the wheel, a Toronto driver mow down a cyclist and Brampton drivers performing dangerous sunroof stunts.